Kourtney Kardashian Waves Money Around After Attending Church & Dinner With Friends

Kourtney Kardashian hit the town looking stylish on Wednesday night. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was spotted out and about in L.A. after she attended church and went to dinner with friends.

According to a Sept. 13 report by Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardashian was photographed looking angelic this week as she donned a crisp, white, long-sleeved button up blouse, light jeans, and snakeskin heels. The mother-of-three wore a cross necklace as she headed to church in L.A. on Wednesday.

Kourtney also styled her hair straight and parted down the middle to get her worship on. Later, she headed out to dinner with a group of her friends, and was photographed carrying cash in both of her hands. Kourt seems to be carrying a ten dollar bill, with more money resting behind it in her left hand, as she sports some singles in her right hand.

Perhaps the reality TV star was grabbing some cash to pay for her dinner, or to leave a tip for the server who waited on her group during the night. However, it seems more likely that she was paying the parking attendant at the establishment for delivering her car to her following her meal.

Although the report didn’t specify which friends Kourtney Kardashian was hanging out with, it seemingly wasn’t her former boyfriend, Younes Bendjima.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kardashian and Bendjima split in early August after nearly two years together. The couple called it quits just days after returning home from a romantic three week vacation to Italy, where they visited Rome, Capri, and Portofino.

However, a few weeks after their split the pair were spotted out together again as they grabbed dinner from a sushi restaurant. The couple then took the food and found a quiet place to park where they could eat their dinner and have a conversation.

While Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima reportedly haven’t gotten back together, sources tell E! News that they may rekindle their relationship in the near future.

“Kourtney isn’t back together with him, but it’s a strong possibility that it’s going to happen. She’s not interested in anyone else and she loves him,” the source stated.

As for what happened during their recent reunion, the insider added that Younes Bendjima laid it all out on the line for Kourtney Kardashian, and that she listened to what he had to say.

“She talked to him and listened to what he had to say. He said he really didn’t want the relationship to end and missed her like crazy. He explained that a lot of what happened was a misunderstanding and he took responsibility. They ended up going to dinner,” the source claimed.