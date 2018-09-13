Gigi Hadid Struts Her Stuff In Lingerie From Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Line

Gigi and sister Bella Hadid wowed in Rihanna's lingerie fashion show.

Gigi Hadid is sharing a new video of herself strutting her stuff on the runway in lingerie from Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty underwear line. The supermodel took to Instagram on September 13 to give her followers a look at her showing off her incredibly toned body at the star’s fashion show on September 12.

Sharing a clip of herself walking the runway in Rihanna’s collection at the New York fashion show with her 43.1 million followers, Hadid captioned the video by sending a whole lot of praise to the “We Found Love” singer, who she revealed she “loves.”

“SOOOOO EPICCCCC OPENING @SAVAGExFENTY LAST NIGHT @badgalriri LOVE YOU TO DEATH,” Gigi wrote in the caption of the video from the runway show. “You are everything. Thank you so much for including me in this amazing group of BEAUTIFUL, TALENTED, BAD A** WOMEN.”

Hadid then continued, “Congratulations on your new collection, WHAT A SHOW! @parrisgoebel @tom_van_dorpe!!!!! x.”

As reported by Just Jared, both Gigi and her sister Bella were on hand in the Big Apple to help Rihanna launch her stunning new line of lingerie into the world.

Gigi stunned fans as she showed off the collection. She wore an olive green look during the show as part of New York Fashion Week, complete with thigh-high tights, a green cape, and a hat with a floral design on it.

Bella sported a slightly different look when she walked in the show, as she showed off her toned body in a matching pale blue bra top and underwear with a matching fur coat, heels, and a floral headpiece.

Bella also shared a video of herself walking the runway on her own Instagram account, where, just like her sister, she shared a sweet message for Rihanna where she thanked her for letting her be a part of the big fashion show.

“@badgalriri #savage thank you @samuel_ellis @tom_van_dorpe & Of course the baddest, Ms. Rih,” Hadid captioned the lingerie video she posted online. “These dancers were everything!! Every girl had so much fun and felt so beautiful.”

“Thank you! This show was electric!!!!” she then added.

The sisters have previously been pretty open about what it takes to get in tip-top shape to walk in shows such as Rihanna’s, with Gigi’s trainer previously revealing some of her go-to moves to Vogue when it comes to getting her seriously toned body and, in particular, her impressive abs.

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

“It’s all about how hard you work and how much you put in—Gigi is a hard worker,” her trainer Rob Piela said of how she stays so toned, revealing that Hadid gets her amazing abs through a combination of planks, crunches, and leg raises.

“The combination of those three moves is golden,” he revealed to the outlet, adding that consistency is also key to getting Gigi’s supermodel body.