Alex Rodriguez Reveals What He Loves The Most About Jennifer Lopez

A-Rod can't stop gushing over JLo.

Alex Rodriguez is revealing the things he loves most about girlfriend Jennifer Lopez in a candid new interview. Per Entertainment Tonight, the baseball superstar couldn’t help but gush over JLo in a new cover feature for the September/October issue of Cigar Aficionado magazine, where he described the singer and actress as being an inspiration and a great mom not only to her twins but also to his two daughters.

“Jennifer, when you talk about power, and you talk about beautiful, both inside and outside,” A-Rod told the magazine of his girlfriend of more than a year and a half.

He then continued to gush over the “Dinero” singer, listing some of his very favorite things about the superstar.

“The way she mothers her twins, the way she’s with my daughters. There’s just so much admiration,” Rodriguez sweetly told the magazine.

“And what I love about Jennifer is how genuine, how real, and how much she does for others,” he then continued, adding that another of his favorite things is “how much she inspires others, men and women.”

Lopez and Rodriguez were first reported to be dating back in March 2017, while the couple soon went public with their loved-up romance after being spotted out and about together on multiple occasions.

Alex’s latest gushing remarks about Jennifer come shortly after he posted a sweet tribute to his girlfriend on his Instagram account in celebration of the huge success of her popular “All I Have” Las Vegas residency shows, which will soon be coming to an end.

Sharing a sweet photo of the twosome smiling together while out to dinner, Rodriguez wrote in the caption of the snap, “I can’t believe you are down to your final 12 shows from this 3-year journey. Your talent and work ethic have made ‘All I Have’ the best show in Vegas.”

“Congrats on an amazing and successful residency,” he then continued, adding that he was “privileged to have seen you perform during this incredible run.”

Andrew Toth / Getty Images

But it’s certainly not just Rodriguez who’s doing all the gushing when it comes to their romance.

As Inquisitr reported earlier this month, Lopez shared a sweet photo of her man on Instagram while she revealed that she was missing her boyfriend after being apart for just one day.

Sharing a picture of Alex sitting on some steps by a pool, Jennifer told her millions of followers that although they’d only spent one day apart, she was “already missing this one… @arod” accompanied by both a kissing emoji and a heart emoji.

Prior to that, People reported that Lopez opened up about the close bond their kids share, admitting that all four of their children get on really well.

“They love each other, they get along so good. We couldn’t have asked for more,” Lopez said of their four children during an appearance on the Cubby and Carolina in the Morning radio show of how well their brood gets along.

“I’ve had other relationships where it’s been tricky,” JLo then added of dating people that hadn’t fit into her family dynamic quite so well, “but with these four it really works nicely.”

Jennifer is mom to 10-year-old twins Max and Emme with former husband Marc Anthony, while Alex is dad to 10-year-old Ella and 13-year-old Natasha with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

The couple often share sweet photos of the blended family spending time together across their social media pages.