‘The View’ Star Stuns Co-Hosts, Audience With This Statement Against Trump Administration

The panel was shocked into silence.

A co-host of ABC’s The View made a shocking declaration against the Trump administration that stunned their fellow panel members into silence.

During a Hot Topics discussion of how Donald Trump handled the crisis in Puerto Rico after the president admitted that his administration’s work in Puerto Rico was not appreciated, panelist and lawyer Sunny Hostin stated that the president and his government allowed people to die.

Mediaite reported that View co-panelist Abby Hunstman panned Trump’s remarks on Wednesday, calling them “indefensible,” “out of touch,” and resembling the response of for President George W. Bush administration’s approach to Hurricane Katrina.

Hostin, whose family was directly impacted by the hurricane, first remarked that it was reported that the current administration took $10 million away from FEMA and gave it to ICE.

“It’s humiliating, it’s embarrassing for our country, and I don’t think this president cares,” Hostin said.

“If you’re in Florence’s path and considering riding it out, your president just said that a hurricane response where 3,000 die is his measure of success. Get out of there,” she noted of a congressman’s statement regarding Trump’s response.

She then delivered a stunning blow, leaving her fellow panelists speechless.

After commenting that the Trump administration did not do enough to stop the preventable deaths after the storm, she stated, “So we’re talking about the fact that this government allowed its own citizens to die,” Hostin said.

“I thought that’s what we only saw in dictatorships.”

Trump paints another picture of his team’s response to the tragedy that occurred after Hurricane Maria.

“We got A Pluses for our recent hurricane work in Texas and Florida (and did an unappreciated great job in Puerto Rico, even though an inaccessible island with very poor electricity and a totally incompetent Mayor of San Juan). We are ready for the big one that is coming!” Trump tweeted.

“The job that FEMA and law enforcement and everybody did, working along with the governor in Puerto Rico, I think, was tremendous. I think that Puerto Rico was an incredible, unsung success,” the president said, as reported by CNN.

While Trump declared the United States’ response to the assistance of the people of Puerto Rico a success, the numbers show a dim reality of the situation.

According to a study, reported by CBS News, almost 3000 people died due to the effects of Hurricane Maria.

Many of those deaths occurred in the months after the disaster struck when FEMA help was most needed as much of the island was left without power for almost one year.

