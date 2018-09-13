Mac Miller Allegedly Dead For Hours Before His Body Was Discovered

TMZ reported law enforcement is looking into new information regarding the rapper's death.

Rapper Mac Miller was allegedly dead for longer than was originally believed before his body was discovered.

TMZ has learned that when police and paramedics arrived at the rapper’s home on September 7, it appeared he had been dead for some time.

The news outlet alleged that some friends were at the rapper’s home the evening before to spend time with Miller. Law enforcement is looking into that gathering, which reportedly occurred just before Miller’s tragic death.

TMZ noted that the pals allegedly stayed with Miller until the early hours of the morning of Friday, September 7. Miller’s body was found Friday around noon.

The rapper, who hailed from Pittsburgh, PA died of what appeared to be an overdose at his San Fernando Valley home.

TMZ reported that Miller wasn’t breathing and was unresponsive after being found by a friend, who then called 911. The emergency dispatch call reportedly was noted to be a “cardiac arrest,” as the person who found the rapper wasn’t aware he had already passed.

According to the news outlet, a tiny amount of white powder was found when cops searched the home and law enforcement sources allegedly told TMZ they believed the house was swept clean to hide evidence of drug use.

This allegation has not been officially confirmed in a police statement.

Mac Miller was Dead for Hours Before Body was Discovered https://t.co/6lmIek1IJ0 — TMZ (@TMZ) September 13, 2018

TMZ has also learned that the rapper will have a Jewish service for him in his hometown of Pittsburgh later this week. His body was flown from Los Angeles to Pennsylvania on Wednesday.

Fans held a public vigil for the entertainer on September 12 in Pittsburgh’s Blue Slide Park.

Page Six reported that more than 1,000 fans the late star gathered at Blue Slide Park, which is said to have been one of his favorite places in town, reported the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

The crowd in attendance held candles and chanting Miller’s name reported Page Six. Fans also sang lyrics from his songs including “2009” from Miller’s album Swimming.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Miller’s grandmother attended the memorial and was seen hugging and thanking supporters for their sympathies towards the family.

In May of this year, Miller was charged with a DUI after crashing his truck into an electrical pole in the San Fernando Valley of Los Angeles. His blood alcohol limit was twice the legal limit in the state of California, reported Page Six. Miller was reportedly held behind bars for several hours before making his $15,000 bail.

The charges, in that case, have since been dropped.

The rapper’s cause of death is yet to be determined.