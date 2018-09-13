Rihanna Shows Off Incredible Figure In Lingerie Snap As She Celebrates New Line

Rihanna took to Instagram late Wednesday to celebrate the release of her latest lingerie line by rocking a patterned green bra, which she paired with matching long gloves in a wild, futuristic post.

In the snap, the singer and businesswoman is lying on her side inside what appears to be a giant glass bowl that rests against grass. She appears to have forgone bottoms, but it is hard to say as she is covering her stomach and thighs with flowers. The photo was shot against a dark backdrop, illuminated by artificial light, which gives a sci-fi quality to the snap.

The post is a celebration of the release of her new lingerie line, which was showcased Wednesday at the Savage x Fenty show at the close of New York Fashion Week, as Harper’s Bazaar noted.

“Aye!! Just dropped da new @savagexfenty FW ’18 collection. Check out all the styles featured in the #SAVAGEXFW18 show tonight and be the first to get yours NOW!” the singer wrote in the caption.

Fans enjoyed the photo and the news, as evidenced by the post’s 2 million-plus likes and thousands of comments. The picture also sparked some pregnancy rumors because, as one fan noted, she has been covering her stomach quite a bit lately.

“I think I see a baby bump or am I tripping,” another commenter wrote.

However, pregnancy rumors surrounding Rihanna, and other celebrities for that matter, are common and not necessarily a good indicator. But Rihanna is grabbing headlines for other pregnancy-related news: The inclusion of two pregnant women in her fashion show last night.

When Rihanna launched her lingerie line back in May, customers and fans immediately praised her for her focus on diversity and inclusivity, an effort that was again praised last night following her fashion show. Her models displayed a wide range of body types and ethnicity, proving that everyone — pregnant women included — can rock lingerie, as Harper’s Bazaar reported.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen another lingerie collection use very visibly pregnant models before! This fashion show is diverse in so many different ways,” one Twitter user wrote in response.

The Guardian described her show as “the garden of Eden sent into the future,” as the runway sported plants sprouting out of geodesic domes. Both Hadid sisters walked the runway, as did former Victoria Secrets angel Joan Smalls.

Savage x Fenty follows Fenty Beauty, a makeup line Rihanna launched in September 2017.