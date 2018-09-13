Barr blames the drug for some of her bizarre behavior

Roseanne Barr sat down for a chat with Dr. Oz for his television show to discuss her recent issues which include the loss of her show and her Ambien use, and how the use of that sleep drug complicated her situation.

PageSix says that on Dr. Mehmet Oz’s show, the discussion usually has a medical component, which is why Barr is discussing her mental health struggles in addition to trying to find her way back after such a public professional reversal of fortune. One day Barr was at the helm of a popular show, and then after controversial tweets, she was cut out of production.

Barr told Dr. Oz that she knows she’s not alone in doing strange things while taking Ambien for sleep problems.

“Well, I’ve done some weird things on Ambien and I think a lot of people have. I’ve heard from thousands of people about it.”

The comedian explained that sleep eating is a problem for many people.

“One guy got up and cooked a turkey and ate it — that was, like, four hours, if you think about it — and didn’t remember it in the morning. And all the time that happens to me — when I go up in the kitchen and there’s a whole box of Triscuits laid out and eggs cracked on the wall, cheese everywhere. I ‘Ambien eat,’ like how Tiger Woods ‘Ambien drove.’ It’s a weird drug.”

Roseanne Barr rants about Ambien in interview with Dr. Oz https://t.co/S03KKIDG4Q pic.twitter.com/TixKZnAldf — Page Six (@PageSix) September 13, 2018

But Dr. Oz says of all of the warnings on the Ambien label, Ambien tweeting isn’t a thing.

“Yeah, so I actually looked up Ambien, and tweeting is not a side effect.”

But Ambien or no Ambien, some people in Hollywood are not ready to forgive Roseanne Barr. That includes John Legend who says that taking Ambien would turn someone into a racist.

“Roseanne Barr is a racist idiot.”

Legend added that Roseanne Barr like Donald Trump need to be held responsible for the things they say in public and on Twitter.

“Even human beings who commit heinous acts are the same species as us, not ‘animals.’ I’m in the hospital with our new son. Any of these babies here could end up committing terrible crimes in the future. It’s easy, once they’ve done so, to distance ourselves from their humanity.”

Legend added that people need to stop looking for excuses and just do better.

“But it’s much more honest and challenging to realize they were all babies once and think about what in society, their home life, etc took them from baby to violent gang member. And then to think about collective action we could take to mitigate these conditions.”