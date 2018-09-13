The change is surprisingly with the men's dress

Princess Eugenie’s royal wedding is next month, and while the public hasn’t yet gotten a peek at their invitation, it was finally revealed what the men and women invited will be expected to wear for the big day. Per usual, the ladies will all be expected to wear hats, which always makes the event more interesting, but the dress code change between Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry’s royal wedding and the nuptials of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank will be with the men.

Town & Country says that the women have been instructed to wear day dresses and hats, while the men are to wear morning coats. For Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding, the men could wear (military) uniforms, morning coats, or lounge suits, but since Brooksbank isn’t in the military, and he won’t be wearing a uniform, other guests are supposed to also come in suits.

“The full morning coat, with all its various components, is traditionally what British men wear to weddings, so perhaps the lounge suit was an addition for Meghan and Harry’s American guests who might have been unfamiliar with the custom.”

After receiving an invitation to the wedding, each person invited will receive additional information related to the dress code particulars.

Etiquette expert Myka Meier explains that beyond the invitation to a royal wedding are other documents which give a further explanation about decorum.

“There will be additional guidance for the attendees. Though we will not see it, there will often be an internal document circulated to give them more information about the dress code.”

While there are some differences between the two royal weddings, both events will take place in the same chapel, and Princess Eugenie has invited more people to attend, including more members of the public allowed onto Windsor grounds.

But citizens want to know the real cost of Princess Eugenie’s wedding in terms of security and policing, which is a bill which will come to them.

“Which begs the question: who on earth thought it was a good idea for minor royal Princess Eugenie—the Queen’s granddaughter and daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson—to copy the carriage ride of Meghan and Harry’s nuptials when she weds her boyfriend, former barman Jack Brooksbank, on October 12 this year?”

Many members of the public were shocked when Princess Eugenie, not someone with royal duties, decided to use the same open carriage as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

“But that turned to astonishment when it was announced she was also planning to have an open-top carriage ride round Windsor—in the same carriage (although along a shorter route) as Harry and Meghan.”

Obviously, an open carriage creates more of a security risk than a closed one, yet the dollar figure for security seems surprisingly low in comparison with the final bill after the last royal wedding.