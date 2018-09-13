‘Days Of Our Lives’ Recap For Wednesday, September 12: Sonny And Will Get Busted!

The Days of Our Lives recap for Wednesday, September 12 brings bitter disagreements, a misunderstanding, and a vow to tell the truth.

John (Drake Hogestyn) and Roman (Josh Taylor) disagreed about Marlena’s (Deidra Hall) DNR. John desperately doesn’t want to respect Marlena’s wishes, but Roman tried to gently discuss why it remained essential to follow the signed and notarized document. Ultimately, John’s passion changed Roman’s mind about the situation. Then John said that if Belle (Martha Madison) actually acted on the papers as Doc’s proxy, he’d absolutely never be able to forgive her for what she’d done.

Speaking of Belle, she informed Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) about the existence of Marlena’s DNR. The news stunned Kayla. Then, Kayla answered truthfully when Belle asked if her mom could spend the rest of her living days on a ventilator. Kayla admitted that she could, so Belle pushed through the DNR despite John’s wishes. Then Belle went to tell John and Eric (Greg Vaughan) what she’d done, and John reacted severely. He even told Belle he was ashamed that she was his daughter, which of course hurt profoundly and made a bad situation even worse for everybody.

Will (Chandler Massey) tried to talk Sonny (Freddie Smith) out of giving up on them because of Paul’s (Christopher Sean) paralysis, but Sonny talked sense. He reminded Will that he didn’t want to hurt Paul while he was struggling so hard to recover. Even though Paul stepped aside when he got left at the altar, Will and Sonny decided together that they were done.

That led to a passionate kiss goodbye, and Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Eve (Kassie DePavia) walked upon them. Brady instantly went off on Will for making out with Sonny while Paul laid in the hospital paralyzed. When they finally got a word in edgewise, Will finally yelled that he and Sonnie had no intention of hurting Paul. Eve left while Brady stayed and apologized for his overreaction.

Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) desperately wanted to tell Eric the truth about Nicole, but the timing wasn’t quite right. Later, Eve confronted Jen and told her that she’d lose Eric by telling him the truth. Jennifer said that she would not marry Eric while a lie hung between them. Despite Eve’s desperate plea not to speak, Jen vowed that as soon as the crisis is over, nothing could stop her from telling Eric the truth.

At Doug’s Place, Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) revealed Bonnie’s (Judi Evans) baby to Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin). Chloe felt certain the baby wasn’t his, but Lucas told her he felt something when he saw the baby.