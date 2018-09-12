‘Bachelor In Paradise’s’ Tia Booth Is Reportedly Over Colton And Dating Corey Brooks From ‘Big Brother’

Tia and Colton ended up not working out on "BIP," but it looks like she found herself another man.

The latest season of Bachelor in Paradise had plenty of drama, and it all started off with Tia Booth pining for Colton Underwood. But by the end of the season, the two didn’t work out as a couple. Even so, it looks like everything happened for a reason, as Tia is rumored to be dating Big Brother’s Corey Brooks, according to the Hollywood Life.

The rumors were sparked by flirty messages between the two on social media. For example on August 29, Tia commented on Corey’s new Instagram photo saying “Oh hi.” To that, he responded, “hi bb.”

Later on September 9, Corey posted a photo of himself sans shirt, and Tia swooped in to ask, “Do all-inclusive boyfriends text back within an appropriate amount of time? #30secondsorless.” And he responded, “I can do a lot less than 30 seconds.”

And when Tia posted a photo on September 11, Corey said, “I’ve got a new 1 set for you made of boyfriend material,” alluding to her two-piece outfit.

Even during the BIP season, many fans wondered whether Colton had the right intentions for being on the show. Mostly, he seemed a bit broken after he was down by Becca Kufrin during the Bachelorette.

In particular, Raven Gates had some choice words about Colton, as described by the Inquisitr. She believed Colton was all about chasing the “It Girl,” and hinted at a lack of authenticity for his interest in Tia. Raven made a pretty bold threat against him too, saying, “If this ends badly, I’m gonna cut his penis off, and he can’t ever lose that virginity.”

Meanwhile, Colton has been announced as the next Bachelor, during which his virginity is expected to take center stage (again). While some fans wondered whether Tia would make an appearance during the show, it’s been announced that she will not be a contestant, according to People. Tia herself made the information public, saying the following.

“Congratulations @Colt3FIVE, I hope your season is full of protein powder, puppies, and naps!… And NO I will NOT be a contestant on Colton’s season. Lord bless.”

And while Tia put herself out there throughout the Colton saga, she ended it with class and dignity in an Instagram post.