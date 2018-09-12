Meghan Markle Caught Letting Her Puppy Do Its Business On Palace Grounds

While Meghan Markle may have to adhere to a certain member now that she has assumed the title of Duchess and is a member of the Royal Family, her dog is still a dog and Meghan still has to deal with the responsibilities of owning it. That includes taking it out and letting it handle its business, even if that means it has to be done on the grounds of Buckingham Palace, according to reports from TMZ.

Markle was caught doing the duties of commonfolk when entertainment reporter Lisa Petrillo tweeted out a photo on Wednesday describing herself as being outside the entrance of the private residence of Buckingham Palace, where Markle lives with Prince Harry. In the photo tweeted by Petrillo, Duchess Meghan can clearly be seen, dressed casually as she let her dog handle its business.

Petrillo describes Markle by writing that she “couldn’t be sweeter,” and while it isn’t clear whether Petrillo actually approached the Duchess, Petrillo definitely made sure to let all of her followers know that Markle did indeed clean up after her dog, attaching the hashtag #princessespickuppooptoo at the end of her tweet.

While at first glance the photo is a funny look into the private lives of the Royal Famly, it does reveal that the Buckingham Palace grounds aren’t sacred enough not to receive the usual treatment from any dog outdoors. While the palace has both public and private areas of the grounds, it does seem pretty clear that Markle was in a private area, so tourists need not worry about watching their step on their next tour. Also, how did Petrillo get so close to Markle? She never makes it clear, but perhaps Markle had managed to ditch her security for a brief period and do something normal for a little while.

So incredibly enough, walking by @kensingtonroyal -we spotted this beautiful, woman with a familiar air”outside the entrance to the private residence where Harry& Meghan live . MEGHAN!? her dog was doing his business. She couldn’t have been sweeter. #princessespickuppooptoo pic.twitter.com/G0SkQelmPE — Lisa Petrillo (@LisaPetrillo) September 12, 2018

Perhaps the most pressing question whether that is even Markle’s dog. Markle has quite regularly put her Beagle named Guy in front of the camera even before the Royal Wedding made her a household name. That dog obviously isn’t Guy though. Recent reports also say that Markle and Prince Harry have purchased a dog together, but the breed of it is a Labrador Retriever. The dog in the photo does not appear to be that either. Perhaps Markle was just dog-sitting for one of her Royal relatives but something doesn’t seem to be adding up when it comes to ownership of the dog that will definitely be going viral.