Jennifer Love Hewitt & Betty White Once Went On A Pizza & Vodka Date

Hewitt revealed White's perfect 'nightcap.'

Actresses Betty White and Jennifer Love Hewitt enjoy a special friendship, and Hewitt opened up about the fabulous details recently.

The 39-year-old actress appeared Tuesday night Late Late Show with James Corden, alongside actor Joe Manganiello, ET reported. It all began in 2011 when the dynamic duo co-starred in The Lost Valentine, and later they also worked together on an episode of The Client List. Working as co-stars on those projects, 96-year-old White and Hewitt formed a friendship.

The Carpool Karaoke host was green with envy over this friendship and explained that the reason he even moved to America was to become friends with the iconic, Hot In Cleveland actress.

During their time working together, the actresses managed to spend some time enjoying each other’s company outside of the sets, and that’s when the fun really started.

Hewitt told Corden all about her special bond with White. She said, “She loves pizza and vodka. Right? She’s all of us. One night we were filming, and we went out, and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m going on a date with Betty White.’ It’s the most nervous date I’ve ever been on in my life.”

Once the vodka started flowing, they both got a bit tipsy, and Hewitt had an epiphany at that moment about what type of situation she had on her hands to help keep White safe.

Publicity photo of Betty White and Jennifer Love Hewitt for the TV series THE CLIENT LIST 2012. Happy birthday Miss White. pic.twitter.com/0sQjwtaPvK — Joan Darc (@joandarcdoll) January 17, 2017

“We’re chatting and having the best time. I don’t drink a lot, so maybe three-and-a-half vodkas in I’m like, ‘Woo, I’m feeling this dinner with Betty White, OK.’ So, we go to leave, and it’s great and then all of the sudden I see that Betty’s sort of going this way [mimes tilting]. I was like, ‘Oh my god, I am like the bodyguard of a national treasure. You have got to snap it together and don’t kill Betty White on your date!'”

White gave the younger woman the full date experience too when after their dinner out, she invited Hewitt up to her room before the evening concluded, which held a fun surprise itself. It turned out that The Golden Girls actress enjoyed ending the evening with gummy bears. What could be better?

“Her nightcap is gummy bears. I mean, shut the front door and lock it. She’s perfect,” Hewitt gushed. “We got drunk, and we had gummy bears, and it was amazing.”

Previously, Hewitt admitted that this memorable occasion was the drunkest she’s ever been in her life. The late-night talk show host eventually revealed that all he ever wanted in life is to have an experience with White like Hewitt’s.