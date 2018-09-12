Bella Hadid Flaunts Figure In Sheer Blouse Sans Bra During NYFW

Bella Hadid put her figure on full display in a gorgeous sheer blouse during the Oscar de la Renta show.

Bella Hadid strutted the runway for the Oscar de la Renta’s show during New York Fashion Week in an off-the-shoulder white sheer blouse, putting her braless bust on full display.

The 21-year-old model turned heads as she strolled down the runway in her billowing white sheer top equipped with one very puffed up sleeve. Despite covering most of her upper half, the elegant translucent top put her figure on full display.

Hadid pulled her breathtaking ensemble together with colorful fringed skirt featuring a floral printed pattern. The largely yellow skirt featured blue and maroon trimmings with purple floral designs. The floral skirt hung in a way that also showcased Hadid’s long, toned legs and gorgeous lace-up heels.

In the accessories department, Hadid donned one large earring and had a bracelet peeking out from the bottom of her poofy sleeve.

The brunette bombshell kept things simple with her hair and make-up, keeping the focus on her slender frame. Parted in the center, Bella’s gorgeous brown locks were pulled back into a tight bun. She accentuated her creamy complexion with minimal make-up.

Bella later hit the runway in a second – and even more dazzling – ensemble. Hadid’s second piece was a gold and silver strapless dress that hugged her figure in all the right places, Daily Mail reports.

The largely gold dress shifted to a gorgeous silver at the skirt with a silver lace layer underneath.

Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

Hadid donned a thick gold necklace and matching bracelet. The young model pulled the outfit together with golden strapped heels that added a little height to her small frame.

Bella opted not to change her hairstyle or her make-up, but she didn’t have the single earring on with her second outfit.

The star-studded audience at the Oscar de la Renta show included Amber Heard, Kate Beckinsale, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley sitting together in the front row.

Nicki Minaj was also in the audience sitting next to Sofia Richie as they watched the new designs go up and down the runway. Even Nicki’s mom Carol Maraj tagged along to see the show.

Nicki Minaj Sits Front Row With Her Mom at Oscar de la Renta Show https://t.co/nh9qKTByse pic.twitter.com/pKnazO4LAg — WUSA9 (@wusa9) September 11, 2018

Bella wasn’t the only member of the Hadid family to turn heads during the Oscar de la Renta show. Her older sister Gigi put on a very seductive display of her own as she, too, walked down the runway in a few different pieces.

As previously reported by Inquisitr, Bella has been spotted both on and off the runway during the 2018 New York Fashion Week in several braless ensembles including a semi-sheer nude dress, a white crop top, and a barely-there nude unitard.