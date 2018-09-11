‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Says ‘This Is The First Day I Don’t Feel Like I’m Dying’ Following Childbirth

Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska gave birth to her third child, a daughter named Layne, about two weeks ago, and it has not exactly been smooth sailing.

According to a Sept. 11 report by People Magazine, Chelsea Houska has been suffering from a condition known as mastitis. The Mayo Clinic describes the condition as “an inflammation of breast tissue that sometimes involves an infection. The inflammation results in breast pain, swelling, warmth and redness. You might also have fever and chills.”

Mastitis is also seemingly painful, judging from Chelsea Houska’s tweets. The Teen Mom 2 star took to social media to reveal the struggle she’s been facing with the condition.

“This is the first day that I don’t feel like I’m dying since Thursday. I never knew how horrible mastitis was, aaaand I never want to go through it again,” Houska wrote.

The condition is said to most commonly impact women are breastfeeding, but can also occur in women who are not breastfeeding, as well as men. “Lactation mastitis can cause you to feel run down, making it difficult to care for your baby,” the Mayo Clinic reveals of the condition.

Chelsea Houska seemingly didn’t have mastitis with her other two children, daughter, Aubree, whom she shares with her former boyfriend, Adam Lind, and her son, Watson, whose father is the Teen Mom 2 star’s husband, Cole DeBoer.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer shared the news of their newest arrival to the family at the end of August. The couple shared a sweet photo of their baby girl.

Little Layne DeBoer was a welcomed addition to the family, as the Teen Mom 2 couple seemingly couldn’t wait to have another baby and add to their growing family. Although the pair didn’t share any major details about the baby, such as her middle name, birth weight, or height. They did reveal that the little girl was born on a very special day for the family.

It seems that baby Layne shares her birthday with her mother, Chelsea DeBoer, who gave birth to her third child on August 29, which just happened to be her 27th birthday. The Teen Mom 2 personality called the baby girl a wonderful gift.

Fans will get to see more of Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer’s new little bundle of joy, Layne, when Teen Mom 2 returns for a brand new season to MTV, which will likely air early next year.