Kourtney Kardashian’s Ex-Boyfriend Younes Bendjima Spotted With Mystery Woman At Fashion Week

Kourtney Kardashian’s former boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, was spotted out and about in New York City with a mystery woman recently. The two were seen attending a fashion show together during New York Fashion Week.

According to a Sept. 11 report by the Daily Mail, Younes Bendjima and his mystery woman were photographed by paparazzi as they walked down a busy NYC street upon leaving the fashion show.

Bendjima — who previously dated Kourtney Kardashian for nearly two years — wore dark jeans, a black shirt, and a light jacket as he stepped out into the rain. The model completed his look with a pair of casual black sneakers.

Meanwhile, the mystery woman at his side donned a black leather miniskirt, a black bra top — which showcased her flat tummy — and a colorful red, green, and blue jacket. She also carried a pink purse with the letter “K” on it, and talked on her phone as she walked alongside Younes.

The report suggests that Younes Bendjima didn’t love the attention he was getting from the photographers, looking away from cameras in an attempt to keep a low profile. However, because of his high profile relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, the paparazzi often recognizes him easily.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney and Younes split in early August after dating for almost two years. The couple made headlines over Labor Day weekend when they were spotted out together grabbing food from a sushi restaurant and parking in a quiet location to eat their dinner and have a conversation.

While rumors began to fly that Kardashian and Bendjima were back together, sources told People Magazine that this was not the case. Although the couple had split, Kourtney reportedly feels very drawn to Younes, and is finding it “hard” to stay away from him when he reaches out to her.

“Kourtney and Younes are spending time together again. Things are not yet back to what they were before — it’s not an official relationship. Kourtney always liked him though and it was hard for her to stay away after he reached out,” a source told the magazine.

In addition, Younes Bendjima has allegedly been telling Kourtney Kardashian that he did nothing wrong, and that he wants to work out all of their issues. “He says he never cheated on her. And it seems she believes him. Kourtney seems happy with him for now, but it still seems like they have issues to work out,” the source added of Kardashian and Bendjima’s relationship woes.

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima have not been seen in public together since the sushi outing, nor have they spoken out about the state of their relationship.