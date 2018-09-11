‘RHOBH’ Season 8: Denise Richards And Dorit Kemsley Caught Fighting At Denise’s Wedding? [Photo]

Did Denise Richards fight with Dorit Kemsley at her wedding?

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers got married on Saturday, September 8, in Malibu, California, and days later, photos of the event began to surface on Twitter, one of which seemed to feature Richards fighting with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Dorit Kemsley.

In a collage of photos shared by a Real Housewives fan page, both Richards and Kemsley appeared to be distressed as they waved their hands at one another and seemed to speak sternly. Richards was even seen removing her shoes. However, according to a report shared by All About the Tea that was shared after the photos hit the web, the two women weren’t at odds on Richards’ big day.

“The rumor about a fight between Denise and Dorit is completely false,” a production source explained to the outlet on September 10. “The ladies never argued about anything, and no such fight will be revealed in the upcoming season.”

When Richards and Phypers tied the knot over the weekend, cameras were rolling for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 and the cast of the show, including Erika Girardi, Lisa Rinna, Lisa Vanderpump, and Camille Grammer were present.

Richards confirmed her addition to the Bravo TV reality series in August after facing rumors for weeks in regard to the possibility of joining the cast.

Denise Richards has been close to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Lisa Rinna and Kyle Richards for the past several years. So, when it comes to potential fights with other members of the cast, it seems fairly likely that Rinna and Richards would have their newest co-star’s back.

As for why Richards waited so long to join the show and her friends, a source recently told People magazine that time was simply off until now.

“Denise has been wanting to join the show for a long time,” the insider said. “She’s a huge [Real Housewives] fan and watches all of the shows. And she has close relationships with many of the women in real life, including Kyle and Lisa R.”

“The timing was never right for her in the past, but the producers needed to shake the dynamic of the show up after a season without much conflict,” the insider continued. “She’s going to be a great fit. She’s not afraid of the drama. And she lives a glamorous, Hollywood life — which the show looks for.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 will air later this year on Bravo TV.