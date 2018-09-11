NHL News: Steve Yzerman Reportedly Stepping Down As Tampa Bay Lightning GM, Contracted Through 2018-19 Season

Tampa Bay Lightning general manager Steve Yzerman is reportedly stepping down, according to Sportsnet. Sportsnet based their story on tweets from NHL insider Elliotte Freidman.

There is word that Steve Yzerman is stepping down in TB, and Julien Brisebois will take over. More to come — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) September 11, 2018

Friedman followed that up with a tweet that said Yzerman informed Lightning players this morning. TSN’s Bob McKenzie adds that Yzerman is expected to serve as a senior adviser to the team for the balance of his contract. The Lightning have Yzerman under contract through the end of the 2018-19 season, meaning any team wishing to retain his services will either have to wait or negotiate for those rights.

Julien Brisebois, currently assistant GM under Yzerman, is expected to replace Yzerman as general manager.

Yzerman’s tenure as the Lightning’s GM lasted just over eight years, after he was installed during the early stages of Jeff Vinik’s ownership of the franchise. Under Yzerman’s guidance, Tampa Bay went from the NHL’s basement to perennial contenders, including appearances in three of the last four Eastern Conference Finals, beginnning with a trip to the Stanley Cup Finals in 2015.

Deals Yzerman brokered include long-term contracts for some of the Lightning’s (and NHL’s) brightest stars, from Captain Steven Stamkos and Norris-winning defenseman Victor Hedman to high-scoring winger Nikita Kucherov and veteran blue-liner Ryan McDonagh. Yzerman has since been known for inking deals with tremendously talented players for less than their perceived market value. Some critics attribute this to an alleged advantage in the form of Florida’s lack of state income tax, thereby giving the Lightning a leg up on other teams.