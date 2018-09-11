‘RHONJ’s Dolores Catania Shows Off Weight Loss And Credits Obalon; See Before And After Photos

Dolores Catania lost four inches off her waist.

When The Real Housewives of New Jersey returns to Bravo TV for its ninth season, fans may think the network has added a new cast member. However, the skinny blonde they’ll be seeing is none other than returning cast member Dolores Catania, who has dropped a substantial amount of weight in the past year.

In 2017, Catania underwent the non-invasive weight loss treatment known as Obalon and in May of this year, she had her Obalon balloons removed. As some may have heard, Obalon is a balloon system in which patients swallow balloons to give them the feeling of fullness so they eat less.

After Catania’s final weigh-in, which took place after she completed Obalon’s 6-month program, the reality star learned she had lost a total of 20 pounds and nearly 10 percent of her body weight.

Catania’s weight loss is evident in a number of different areas throughout her body, including her waist, which is four inches smaller, her hips, which are five inches smaller, and her arms, which are 1/2 inch smaller. Her collar bones and cheek bones are also more pronounced after her weight loss.

As Catania focused on her weight loss, she was also staying busy with Bravo TV as she and her co-stars, including Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, and Danielle Staub, filmed the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

In addition to the loss of inches on her waist, hips, and arms, Catania is two sizes smaller than she was during filming on Season 8 of the hit reality series.

Below are before and after photos of Dolores Catania.

Obalon

Catania also recently showed off her weight loss in a tiny green string bikini while enjoying a tropical vacation.

Obalon

In March, Catania opened up to Fox News about her decision to chose Obalon.

“It’s the best thing I’ve ever done. I have no regrets,” she said. “It has made me more mindful… I eat a quarter of what I used to eat and I feel very comfortable. I know if I eat more than that, I’m going to feel very sick… It’s helped me eat slower. It has made me more conscious of how much I’m eating and how much I used to eat. It’s just unbelievable how much I used to eat.”

Dolores Catania and her co-stars are expected to make their return to Bravo TV sometime later this year for The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 9.