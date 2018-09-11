Tim Tebow And Miss Universe Reportedly Taking Their Relationship To The Next Level, Per ‘NY Post’

Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters shared a sweet photo of her and Tebow's family at Central Park.

Tim Tebow and Miss Universe, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, have been an official couple since July. And today, Demi-Leigh posted a sweet photo on Instagram of both her and Tim’s families posing for a group photo in Central Park. She captioned the photo “So blessed and grateful to have time with my parents and another really special family.” Terez Owens even speculated that Tim was getting ready to propose to his girlfriend, which could also explain why both families were together in New York at the same time. At any rate, the two have obviously made it a priority to meet each others’ parents, which is always a big step in a relationship, whether or not an engagement is really in the works.

Tebow obviously is way into Demi-Leigh, as he told ESPN the following, according to the NY Post.

“She is a really special girl and I am very lucky and blessed for her coming into my life… I am usually very private with these things, but I am very thankful.”

Demi-Leigh was crowned Miss Universe 2017 while representing South Africa. She was the first to receive the title for someone born in a democratic South Africa, is passionate about women’s self-defense, and wanted to help women with business skills, detailed the Miss Universe website. Also impressively, she won the title after the first time entering the competition.

Miss Universe was recently spotted at New York Fashion Week, including attending the book launch party for Russell James’ new limited-edition Angels book, detailed Channel24. She sported a simple yet elegant dress for the occasion – a black knee-length dress with sleeves. The scoop-neck gave her the chance to flaunt her figure, while she accessorized with a sparkly gold belt and some black pumps.

Demi-Leigh also posted a picture of her outfit two days ago for NYFW, which was a chic white v-neck top with side cut-outs. Her accessories were out of this world, with some white-rimmed and bold cat-eye sunglasses and huge, white dangling earrings with geometric patterns.

As a Miss Universe winner, she’s a pretty inspirational person. This is how she described her outlook on success.