Maci Bookout Shares Photo With Bristol Palin And Rest Of ‘Teen Mom OG’ Cast Hanging In New York City

The girls are back in town!

On the heels of the Teen Mom OG premiere, Maci Bookout and the rest of the cast of the hit show appear to be having a great time together in the Big Apple. Last night, Bookout took to her Instagram account to share a photo with original cast mates Catelynn Baltierra and Amber Portwood, alongside newcomers Bristol Palin and Cheyenne Floyd.

In the photo, the five women stand together as the lights of New York City’s urban sprawl sparkle just behind them. Catelynn looks pretty casual in a grey sweatshirt and pair of leggings as she wears her hair down. Next to her is Portwood, who looks more dressed up in a pink top as well as a pair of silky floral pants.

Beside Portwood stands newcomer Cheyenne who wears her long, golden tresses down with a pair of blue jeans and a long black jacket. To her left is the other newcomer, Bristol Palin, who also looks chic in a pair of skinny jeans and a long sleeved grey shirt. Last — but not least — is Maci, who is also sporting a pair of blue jeans complimented by a fitted black sweatshirt.

Within just a few hours of the post having gone live, Maci’s photo has already earned the reality TV star a lot of attention. There have been over 118,000 likes on the snapshot in addition to 800 plus comments from her 4 million followers. Many fans confessed that they cannot wait for the show to come back on the air, while countless others made comments about the new cast members.

“It makes me so happy to see all of the cast actually getting along,” one user chimed in.

“We don’t need new moms. How are they OGs if they’re new? Ugh,” another fan wrote.

“Putting Cheyenne on this show was a terrible decision. Idk who thought that one up but no one wants someone who isn’t even a teen mom on a show called TEEN MOM,” one more commented.

In the caption of the photo, Maci did mention that the crew was working in New York City — but didn’t state whether they were shooting a special or just doing some promotional work for the upcoming season. As fans of the show know, Farrah Abraham will not appear on the upcoming season of the show as she chose a career in the adult entertainment industry instead.

To replace Abraham, MTV chose Sarah Palin’s daughter — Bristol Palin — and Cheyenne Floyd, the latter having appeared on other MTV shows like Are You The One and The Challenge: Rivals 3.

The hit show returns to MTV this October.