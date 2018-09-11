‘Days Of Our Lives’ Recap For Monday, September 10: Kayla Figures Out Paul Is Paralyzed

The Days of our Lives recap for Monday, September 10 brings incredibly worrisome news for Paul, concerns about Marlena and her DNR, and Lucas is still reeling from Bonnie’s bombshell.

Will (Chandler Massey) visited Paul (Christopher Sean), and Paul wanted to know what their future together held. However, Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) needed to run some tests before they’d finished their conversation, so Will never gave Paul all the details. Before she examined him, Paul told Kayla Will regained his memory, and she was thrilled for Will.

Unfortunately, during her testing, Kayla realized a shocking truth. Paul couldn’t feel his legs. Although that wasn’t great news, Kayla told him that things could turn out to be okay once he healed more and the swelling from his injuries goes down. All in all, his prognosis wasn’t excellent. Meanwhile, Sonny (Freddie Smith) felt terrible about Paul’s condition when Will told him.

Earlier Kayla had begged Roman (Josh Taylor) for more details about Steve’s arrest. She couldn’t handle how she lost him so quickly. Roman told her to keep the faith that it’d all get figured out, but she didn’t seem too convinced.

Meanwhile, Belle (Martha Madison) felt shocked when she learned that Marlena (Deidre Hall) had a notarized DNR. She let Eric (Greg Vaughn) know that they needed to turn off Marlena’s ventilator, but Eric begged her to hold off on that. Unfortunately, Belle serves as Marlena’s proxy since Marlena and John (Drake Hogestyn) never got married. Belle said she had to show Kayla, but Eric told her she needed to tell John first. Of course, John walked in and wanted to know what was going on. Before that, John had briefly left with Roman, and he learned the shocking details about Steve’s arrest.

At Doug’s Place, Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) worried about Lucas (Bryan Datillo) and his sobriety with Bonnie (Judi Evans) back in Salem. Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) tried to comfort her, and Maggie advised Chloe to believe in Lucas and his sobriety.

Speaking of Bonnie, she told Lucas that she had his baby. However, he had no memory of sleeping with Bonnie. Yet, then as she relived it, he suddenly remembered, too, because she’d pretended to be Adrienne, and at that time Lucas had told “Adrienne” that something seemed different about her. He said, “You’re right,” and looked horrified. However, he didn’t see a baby, which made him think Bonnie was still lying. Unfortunately for him, Sheila (Tionne [T-Boz] Watkins) showed up with the baby.