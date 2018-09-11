‘Teen Mom OG’ Fans Will See Bristol Palin’s Marriage Fall Apart, Per ‘In Touch’

The newest member of the Teen Mom: OG cast, Bristol Palin, will allegedly show fans how her marriage to Dakota Meyer fell apart during her inaugural season on the popular MTV reality series.

In Touch Weekly reported that the couple, who announced their divorce in August of this year, just may have been filming for longer than originally believed.

A new trailer for Season 8 of TMOG that debuted on Sept. 10 proves that we’re going to watch the couple’s marriage unravel on TV as they headed towards a formal separation.

The trailer describes Palin as “America’s most famous Teen Mom.”

Palin announced her daughter’s pregnancy when she was just 17-years-old while her mother, Sarah Palin, was running for Vice President alongside the late Arizona Senator — John McCain — in 2008, as reported by CNN.

Sarah Palin will be seen in the series as well.

The former Dancing with the Stars competitor (Season 11 alongside professional dancer Mark Ballas) revealed, as mentioned by In Touch, that her ex-husband Meyer was “struggling with PTSD” from his days as a soldier, and that they “don’t know how to coexist together.”

New challenges. New moms. New beginnings. ???? A whole new #TeenMomOG. Coming Monday, October 1st at 9/8c on @MTV. pic.twitter.com/XGDjqQWCvU — #TeenMomOG (@TeenMom) September 10, 2018

“I don’t want to raise my kids to think that this is what a marriage looks like,” she continued.

Meyer noted in an Instagram story that he was “happily divorced” from Palin.

“She wasn’t happy with me so it’s for the best.”

When a fan asked him for divorce advice, he remarked, “Take it one day at a time and focus on you. You can try and give the person all you have and if they don’t choose to see the good in you, it’s out of your control. Know when enough is enough.”

Meyer’s lawyer confirmed the couple’s divorce on Thursday, August 2, in a statement to Radar Online.

“Mr. Meyer is pleased that the parties have amicably resolved their divorce,” attorney Michael Burnett said to Radar.

ICYMI: Here's your first look at Bristol Palin in the new season of #TeenMomOG returning this October: https://t.co/jeHpkzkLur pic.twitter.com/GjbniVhcm8 — #TeenMomOG (@TeenMom) August 21, 2018

“Although he is disappointed that he and his wife were unable to make their marriage work, he is pleased that he has an equal possession schedule with their children and that their children will continue to reside in Texas where he lives.”

The couple continues to co-parent their two children — Sailor Grace Meyer and Atlee Bay Meyer.

Palin is also a mother to Tripp Johnston.

Bristol Palin’s mother said in a statement to E! News regarding her daughter’s participation in the series, “[Bristol] sees this as a venue, as a forum for good, to help people in a hurtin’ world so I encourage her to do this. I support her doing this and I’m proud of her.”

Bristol will join returning cast members Catelynn Lowell Baltierra, Maci Bookout McKinney and Amber Portwood.

Teen Mom OG debuts its latest season on MTV October 1.