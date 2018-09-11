Miller was supposed to be arraigned today on the charges of driving under the influence.

As a result of his premature death, the DUI charges against Mac Miller will be officially dropped. The popular rapper was due in court today to be arraigned.

TMZ broke the news that the Los Angeles County City attorney will be dropping the charges against Miller as there is really no point in continuing now that Miller has died.

Miller was arrested earlier this summer when he crashed his G-Wagon into a telephone pole near his home after hitting a curb. He left the Mercedes there and walked home where he was later confronted by police. Miller wasn’t seriously injured but he was two times over the legal limit, and so he was arrested.

Page Six says that Miller admitted that he had made a mistake and at the time credited the accident and subsequent arrest with getting him back on the straight and narrow.

“I made a stupid mistake. I’m a human being. But it was the best thing that could have happened.”

Just last month Miller was charged with two counts of DUI, including driving under the influence and driving with a blood-alcohol level over 0.08. Mac Miller was 26 at the time of his death.

Los Angeles City Attorney will file paperwork to officially drop Mac Miller's DUI case: https://t.co/fTfRhn71Zu pic.twitter.com/lUMjtvMhRV — Complex (@Complex) September 11, 2018

An autopsy was performed on Miller, who is believed to have died of an apparent overdose, but the results of the toxicology tests won’t be available for months.

Per Inquisitr, Mac Miller tried very hard after his arrest to assure his fans that he was doing okay and taking care of himself. He even gave interviews to speak out about his state of mind and even hinted at his struggles with depression.

“I have people that care about me and fans that love my music and it’s a beautiful relationship with them — people who have been with me through being a 19-year-old wide-eyed kid to being a self-destructive depressed drug user to making love music to all these different stages. Then they see something like that and they worry. So your first reaction is, ‘Let me tell them I’m cool.'”

Miller had said that his goal wasn’t to be happy and upbeat every day, but rather to have a mix of days so he could appreciate the good and the bad.