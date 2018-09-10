Is Kyle Richards’ Feud With Her Sisters Over? Kim Richards Supports Surprising Event Honoring Mauricio Umansky

Kyle Richards' older sister made what appeared to be a telling statement over the weekend.

Kyle Richards and Kim Richards reunited over the weekend at a surprising event.

After years of feuding with Kim and their older half-sister, Kathy Hilton, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills sisters posed for a happy photo at an anniversary party for Mauricio Umansky’s real estate company, The Agency, which is rumored to be a point of contention for the Richards and Hilton families.

“Sister ❤️Sister ❤️???? so much fun yesterday! Lots of laughs, love & memories..????????????❤️

Congrats on 7 years!!????#sisters #family #laughs #love #theagency @kylerichards18,” Kim wrote in the caption of an Instagram photo of herself and Kyle at the event on September 9.

Around the same time, Kyle shared the same image on her own Instagram page.

In the comments section of Kim’s post, she and Kyle received a message from their sister Kathy, which included several kissing emojis and a couple of hearts. In response, Kim wrote “love you” back to her and added the hashtag, “#sisters.”

Kathy did not share any comment to Kyle on her own post.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills well know, Kyle has spoken about her feud with Kathy in the past, and years ago, it was reported that Mauricio Umansky’s decision to part ways with Rick Hilton and his own real estate company, Hilton & Hyland, was what drove the sisters apart.

Kyle has also spoken of family tension over the former home of their mother, Kathleen, in Palm Springs, California, which Kim suggested Kyle and Mauricio took from her. Although Kyle claimed she and her husband bought her sisters out after inheriting the home after her mother’s death, Kim didn’t seem to be on the same page.

Despite their years-long family feud, Kyle and Kim appear to be in a great place today, and judging by Kathy’s comment on the photo of the two of them, she may be on the verge of making amends with Kyle and her family for good.

Although Kathy did share a kind comment on the photo of her two sisters, she and Kyle haven’t been seen together for some time and Kyle was noticeably absent earlier this year when Kathy’s son and her nephew, Barron Hilton, got married.

Kyle Richards is currently filming the upcoming ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills without her sister Kim, who was featured as one of the show’s original wives. The new season will air later this year on Bravo TV.