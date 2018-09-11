After being traded and cut this preseason, free agent wide receiver Corey Coleman might be joining a new team.

Former Cleveland Browns first-round wide receiver Corey Coleman spent yesterday working out for the New England Patriots and is scheduled to visit the Philadelphia Eagles facility today, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

If Coleman were to sign with either team, it would be his third team already this season.

Cleveland selected Coleman with the 15th overall pick in 2016, after trading the 2nd overall pick to the Eagles they later used to select franchise QB Carson Wentz, he has had a relatively unstable and injury-prone career so far.

In the 19 games Coleman has played so far, he’s only caught 718 yards and five touchdowns, missed a month of his rookie season after breaking his hand and struggled with hamstring injuries throughout this preseason.

Aside from the durability concerns, however, Coleman’s physical talents are undeniable. Coleman ran a blazing fast 4.37 40-yard dash at the combine and hauled in five catches for 104 yards and two touchdowns in his second game ever.

Both the Eagles and the Patriots are very much in need of help at wide receiver early in this season.

The Patriots wide receiver corps is particularly thin at the moment with the teams best wide receiver Julian Edelman serving a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing substances policy.

The Patriots beat the Houston Texans 27-20 this past Sunday with only Chris Hogan, Phillip Dorsett, Cordarrelle Patterson and Matthew Slater on their roster.

Until Edelman returns, the Patriots could use some depth for their pass catches, especially with how much last season’s MVP Tom Brady likes to spread the ball around on offense.

The Eagles started this season with a similar issue at wide receiver.

The Super Bowl champions kicked off their season last Thursday with an 18-12 win over the Atlanta Falcons with only Nelson Agholor, Mike Wallace, Shelton Gibson, DeAndre Carter and Markus Wheaton.

Star wideout Alshon Jeffery is on the active roster but is expected to miss the first few games recovering from offseason shoulder surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff, he is expected to be back for week three against the Indianapolis Colts, according to ESPN.

Coleman could add much-needed depth to either roster in the early weeks of the season if he can overcome the reported attitude issues that got him traded to and eventually released by the Buffalo Bills after that attitude never improved during his short stint with the team, as reported by Cleveland.com.