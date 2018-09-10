Kourtney Kardashian Poses In A Bikini With Mom Kris Jenner In New Photo

Kourtney and her mom were showing off their toned bodies in a mother/daughter swimsuit photo.

Kourtney Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner are proving that the mother/daughter duo who pose in their swimwear together, stay together. The twosome were photographed sporting their bathing suits in a new photo Kourtney posted to Instagram on September 10, as the twosome soaked up the sun together.

In the upload, Kourtney could be seen wearing a seriously skimpy brown gingham two-piece bikini as she lay on a sun lounger with her hand behind her head. The reality star was also rocking red sunglasses to shield her eyes from the sun and had her long hair slicked back.

Next to her was her mom Kris, who proved that she was still most definitely rocking her own swimwear at 62-year-old.

The Kardashian matriarch lay next to her eldest daughter in the new photo shared via Kourtney’s account while wearing a red one-piece swimsuit and a floppy sun hat. Matching her daughter, Jenner also opted for dark sunglasses during their fun sun day.

Writing in the caption of the photo showing off both her and her mom’s rocking bodies, the mom-of-three told her 67 million followers, “sometimes you gotta bag the boss up” as she tagged her mom and Keeping Up with the Kardashians star in the photo.

The comments section featured a number of messages from fans, praising both Kardashian and Jenner for showing off their bodies while enjoying a little sunbathing.

While one commenter call the picture “Mother daughter goals” a second then told the duo, “You both look amazing” with three thumbs up emojis.

Another then commented on just how good Kris – who is a mom of six – looked while posing in her swimwear.

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

“If only I can look as good as Kris at her age. #goals,” they wrote. Another said, “Damn Kris is killing it #womensupportingwomen.”

Speaking in 2014, Kris opened up about her own workout routine, admitting that she actually wakes up at 4.30am in order to get her exercise in for the day.

“I try to work out as much as possible and eat right,” the Kardashian mom revealed to Heat magazine, per Daily Mail, of how she keeps her body in shape. “I get up about 4.30am and workout.”

Jenner that added that she’s “a foodie so I love to eat, so it’s a problem.”

And it seems that working out is something she and Kardashian have in common, as Kourtney has also been open about her passion for exercise and keeping fit, with her trainer revealing her serious dedication to E! News.

“Most days she’ll warm up with a quick run or a jump rope session before leaping into strength training,” her trainer, Don Brooks, said of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star.

“Some days that means using a stair master or Pilates reformer,” he then added of her go-to moves in the gym, “but she also has a series of go-to exercises that involve less intense equipment such as leg kick-backs using a resistance band and weighted squat cleans using a kettlebell or sandbag.”

As Inquisitr previously reported, Kourtney last showed off her bikini body on her Instagram account last week when she posted a snap of her body in all angles in a mirror-filled bathroom.