‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Weekly Spoilers: Hope Accuses Steffy, Xander & Zoe Play With Fire [Video]

New 'B&B' promo video shows Zoe and Xander's clothes come off!

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of September 10 reveal that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) work feud has only just begun. In the meantime, Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) finds himself caught between two women. While Emma Barber feels it’s too soon to take their relationship to the next level, Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) has no such qualms.

Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) tore into Steffy on Friday’s episode. She will continue lambasting her stepdaughter on Monday, September 10. B&B spoilers indicate that this will lead to Ridge making a quick decision about which line to choose: Intimates. Bold and the Beautiful spoiler video shows that Brooke is not the only one unhappy about the status quo.

Hope Believes Ridge’s Decision Was Personal

“You think you’re better than me. Nothing’s changed!” “Because it doesn’t just feel like business, this feels personal.”

The BB promo clip shows that Steffy feels that Hope thinks that her line should have been chosen. In a previous conversation, Hope said that her line stood for people and values, while the same couldn’t be said for a lingerie line. She also said that the lines represented the women behind them. Already then Steffy felt that Hope was taking a dig at her.

“I won’t let anyone get in the way.”

However, Hope feels that Ridge choosing Intimates over Hope For The Future wasn’t based purely on business. She says that it feels personal. Nevertheless, Steffy is determined to achieve her career goals.

Zoe & Xander Turn The Heat Up When Emma Says No

“I’m attracted to you. It’s just too soon.”

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via Inquisitr, tease that Xander will arrange a romantic surprise for his girlfriend, Emma. However, when Xander wants to take things to the next level, Emma protests. It seems as if the lady things they should wait before becoming intimate.

“Emma can’t give you what you want, I can.” “We’re just playing with fire, and we both know it.”

But it seems as if Xander won’t be left high and dry. Zoe knows what Xander wants and needs, and she is more than willing to give it to him. The B&B spoiler video shows that things become hot and heavy between these exes as clothes start flying off. Will Xander remain true to Emma, or will he give in to his carnal desires? Tune in to Bold and the Beautiful on CBS every weekday, then check Inquisitr frequently for your latest spoilers, updates, and soap opera news.