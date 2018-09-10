Kourtney Kardashian Said It Was ‘Hard’ For Her When Scott Disick Introduced Their Kids To Sofia Richie

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick got into a big fight during Sunday’s all new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Kourtney was upset when Scott admitted to her that their three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, had met his new girlfriend, Sofia Richie.

According to a Sept. 9 report by People Magazine, Kourtney Kardashian got very angry with Scott Disick for introducing the kids to Sofia Richie without talking to her first. The pair got into an argument over the subject, and the Kardashian/Jenner family even took sides in the matter.

When Scott Disick went to Kourtney Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, for advice, it seemed that Kris believed her oldest daughter was being unfair, since the children had already met her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima.

“I don’t understand why she can introduce her boyfriend to the kids but you can’t introduce your girlfriend,” Kris stated. “She’s my daughter and I don’t want to go against her, but I see your point, too. So I would just ask, ‘Why isn’t it mutual?'”

Kim Kardashian also weighed in on the situation, revealing that she wants to be there to support her sister and Scott as well. However, she felt like she shouldn’t get in the middle of their co-parenting business, especially when it comes to their children. Meanwhile, she did reveal that she sided with Disick, calling her sister, “difficult.”

“You know, I think it’s just more of a principle thing — that they made this rule and they’ve been going to this co-parenting therapy together. I definitely want to be there to support Kourtney and Scott, but it’s just kind of their thing and I don’t get involved. I kind of agree with Scott on this one, but it’s Kourtney, she’s got to be difficult,” Kim Kadashian said.

Later, Kourtney Kardashian revealed that it was “hard” for her to think of another woman being introduced into the lives of her children, and believed that it may be “confusing” for them.

“The thought of my kids being introduced to another woman and having somebody in their lives, I think it’s hard for me and hard for them,” she said. “There’s a lot going on for them and I know that it can be confusing. It makes me upset, especially because we sat in front of a therapist, we said what we thought was best for the kids. We felt like a lot of changes have been made lately and that this wasn’t the best time,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star admitted.

Co-parenting is often hard for those involved. However, Scott and Kourtney have a lot of other issues that stem from their near 10-year relationship, which include topics such as trust and respect, but they continue to work on them and reveal that they are trying to be the best parents they can be to their children.