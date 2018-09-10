NFL Rumors: Colin Kaepernick Should Be Getting A Call After Aaron Rodgers Injury Scare, Rich Eisen Says

Kaepernick has plenty of backers who believe he should be returning to the NFL.

The NFL rumors about a return for Colin Kaepernick started before the first week in the NFL even ended, and an injury scare for Aaron Rodgers is helping fuel it.

In Sunday night’s game against the Chicago Bears, Rodgers landed awkwardly on his knee while taking a sack and was carted off to the locker room. While the severity of Rodgers’ injury is not yet clear and it appeared that he may have been spared the worst of hte injury, NFL Network host Rich Eisen had seen enough to know that the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback should at least be getting a call.

Eisen noted that Packers backup DeShone Kizer, who struggled last season as the starter for the Cleveland Browns and wouldn’t be equipped to lead the Packers in one of the most competitive divisions in the NFL.

“And, I know it’s early, we don’t know the full scope and we have to wait and see. Etc. But, if Rodgers is seriously hurt, the Packers need to get on the horn to [Colin Kaepernick] right now. Kizer has upside. But not in 2018. They’ll get wiped out. In division alone. Period.”

Eisen is one of many calling for a return for Colin Kaepernick, who has been out of the NFL since the end of the 2016 season. Kaepernick sparked controversy by taking a knee during the national anthem in protest of police brutality against minorities, and despite statistics that put him near the middle of the pack for NFL starters, he has remained unsigned since then. Kaepernick is moving forward with a lawsuit claiming NFL owners are colluding to keep him out of the league, a charge that many of his supporters across the league believe.

Colin Kaepernick is available https://t.co/YTe08qaW4M — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 10, 2018

The support for Colin Kaepernick returning to the NFL grew even stronger after Week 1, in which a number of teams were plagued by poor quarterback performances. That includes the Buffalo Bills, where starter Nathan Peterman went 5-for-18 for 24 yards and two interceptions before being pulled for rookie Josh Allen.

While Colin Kaepernick may still return to the NFL, it’s not clear if the Green Bay Packers will be an option. Aaron Rodgers returned to the sidelines after going to the locker room and was preparing to return to play, sending DeShone Kizer back to the bench.