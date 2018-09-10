Heidi Klum Believes Gigi Hadid Would Be An ‘Amazing’ Choice To Replace Her On ‘Project Runway’, Per ‘HL’

Project Runway fans were shocked when longtime host and judge, Heidi Klum, and longtime Runway mentor, Tim Gunn, announced on Friday that after 16 seasons on the Bravo, reality-competition show, they would be abdicating their seats for a new, joint-project in partnership with Amazon Prime Video.

Following the shocking news, many fans started feeling that without Heidi and Tim, Runway will ultimately loose its allure. However, not all hope may be lost as there was immediate, rumored chatter that fashion model, Gigi Hadid, 23, could be possibly taking over Heidi’s seat and according to a recent report by Hollywood Life, Heidi is all for Gigi replacing her, as she believes the model would be an “amazing” choice.

“Heidi thinks Gigi would be an amazing replacement for her on Project Runway. She believes she has all the necessary skills, in addition to a huge social media following and a young and engaged fan base that would help breathe new life into the show,” a source revealed.

Gigi began modeling at a young age, but it wasn’t until signing with world renowned IMG Models in 2013, that her modeling career really took off and made her the success she is today.

“Heidi’s moving on, but she will always feel an affinity for Runway. She would love to know she’s leaving it in safe hands, and she thinks Gigi could really put her own unique stamp on the show,” the source added.

While nothing concrete is known about Heidi and Tim’s new venture with Amazon, Heidi did express how “honored” she felt to be a part of the series via her Twitter.

After 16 incredible seasons, I am saying 'Auf Wiedersehen' to Project Runway, a show I was honored to host and help create. I'm incredibly proud of the show & it'll always have a special place in my heart. So excited that @TimGunn and I are partnering with Amazon for a new show! pic.twitter.com/cXNUMBmlpF — Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) September 7, 2018

Tim also paid tribute to Runway, as it led him “on a path I never, in my wildest dreams, thought my career would take me”. The mentor also shared how “proud” he was to have played a part in a series that “showcased talented young designers as never before”. The reality-series sees aspiring designers compete against one another in the hopes of breaking into the fashion industry.

Even though Heidi will be stepping down from Project Runway, that doesn’t mean she is going to leave the show behind her for good.

“Whatever ends up working out, you can guarantee Heidi will be tuning in every week to watch. She’s going to remain a firm fan and can’t wait to see what changes will be made, if any,” the source said.

As of now, no official words has been given, as to where production is leaning towards in replacing Heidi and Tim, if at all. Gigi herself has not commented on the rumors.