‘Big Brother 20:’ Kaycee Clark Receives Emotional Letter As HOH

The footballer was asked to take on the role of a lifetime.

It was an emotional episode of Big Brother on Sunday evening as Kaycee Clark and her houseguests explored her new Head of Household room. Kaycee took home the HOH title after last Thursday’s live eviction, giving her the crown for the first time in the season. The HOH win marked Kaycee’s fourth competition victory of the season after winning one hacker competition and two Power of Vetoes.

Each new HOH receives a letter from home after their victory, which they normally read aloud in front of their fellow houseguests. Kaycee received a strange box with her name on it, which contained a note from her brother. The letter caused the footballer to cry immediately as her brother complimented her character sentence after sentence. Eventually, at the letter’s conclusion, Kaycee’s brother asked if she would be the “best man” at his upcoming wedding. This caused Sam Bledsoe and Haleigh Broucher to cry as well as the houseguests rallied around her in love. According to a Big Brother spoiler account on Twitter, there were two other possible letters Kaycee could have received, however.

REALvegas4sure is a behind-the-scenes spoiler account which details production secrets. Ahead of Sunday night’s episode, the twitter account let its followers know that Kaycee was going to receive one of three letters. It would either be the letter from her brother, or one from her mom or dad. The account polled its followers to see which letter they would like Kaycee to receive, and an overwhelming 91 percent voted for her brother’s letter.

The letter from her mother could have delivered the same amount of emotion, as Kaycee has been letting viewers know about the strained relationship between her and her mom in the past week. According to Kaycee, her mom is still coming to terms with her sexuality and isn’t 100 percent on board. It would have been interesting to see what her mother had to say in the letter, but that might have to wait for another HOH win for the football player.

Kaycee’s emotional letter was somewhat reminiscent of a letter received by a houseguest on last year’s season of Big Brother. Fans will remember Jason “Whistlenut” Dent received a letter from his wife after winning HOH where she let him know she was pregnant with their second child. This caused Jason to break down as the rest of his cast members applauded the exciting announcement.

Big Brother airs every Wednesday at 8 p.m. EST, and every Wednesday and Thursday at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.