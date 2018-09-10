And others in the Trump administration share Rosh Hashanah wishes with Jews around the world

Ivanka Trump is speaking out to Jews all over the world to wish them a Happy New Year. Trump, along with husband Jared Kushner and her children went apple picking in honor of Rosh Hashanah, which started tonight at sundown.

Trump posted her message on Instagram which featured her youngest child, Theodore.

“Happy New Year to Jewish people all over the world. Shana tova u’metuka!”

The Daily Mail says that the First Daughter sent her message out to her over four million followers which translated from the Hebrew into “Have a good and sweet New Year.”

Trump and Kushner are smiling in the apple orchard despite the fact that it’s obviously raining. Apples are a symbol of sweetness for the Jewish High Holy Day and are traditionally dipped in honey.

Donald and Melania Trump also wished a happy holiday to those who celebrate.

“Melania and I wish all Jewish people Shana Tova and send our warmest greetings to those celebrating Rosh Hashanah and the start of the High Holy Days.”

He continued his comments with a message about the Jewish people.

“Today, we reflect on the importance of religious liberty and ask that the Almighty bless Jewish families, both in the United States and around the world. The Jewish people have endured and overcome unthinkable persecution and suffering. Yet, despite the challenges they have faced, their strength and perseverance continue to inspire us all.”

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump are practicing Orthodox Jews and are raising their children in the faith, so Donald and Melania Trump were speaking out to his daughter and grandchildren.

“Melania and I pray that the High Holy Days are filled with God’s peace, love and mercy. We wish a blessed and happy New Year to all those observing Rosh Hashanah.”

Yeshiva World News says that Vice President Mike Pence also posted Rosh Hashanah greetings on Twitter.

“On this Erev Rosh Hashanah, Karen and I join the Jewish people throughout America in their prayers for peace & we send warm wishes to the millions of Jews across the world as they celebrate Rosh Hashanah & the start of the High Holy days. Shana Tova and Happy New Year!”

And outside the United States, some unlikely political figures also sent their wishes to the Jewish people for a joyous new year.

Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Javad Zarif also posted best wishes on Twitter.

“As the sun gives way to the moon, I wish all my Jewish compatriots and Jews worldwide a very Happy New Year filled with peace and harmony. Happy Rosh Hashanah.”

Rosh Hashanah is celebrated tomorrow and Tuesday all around the world.