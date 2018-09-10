'The Daily Beast' says that the wedding is being 'snubbed' because Princess Eugenie has no official role

A year with two royal wedding’s is unusual, but reportedly some are questioning whether the October wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank is or should be an actual royal wedding. Princess Eugenie has no official role in the royal family, and the public seems suspicious about the dollar figure they are being given for the big day which has somehow become bigger than that of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, at least in terms of the number of guests.

The Daily Beast is asking whether anyone will turn out to line the streets of Windsor in October which tend to be cool and rainy as opposed to warm and sunny like the day of Meghan Markle’s fete.

“Which begs the question: who on earth thought it was a good idea for minor royal Princess Eugenie—the Queen’s granddaughter and daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson—to copy the carriage ride of Meghan and Harry’s nuptials when she weds her boyfriend, former barman Jack Brooksbank, on October 12 this year?”

Many people were already raising an eyebrow at the fact that this event was being called a “royal wedding” and that Princess Eugenie was using the same church that Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan chose for their nuptials.

Andrew may have something to do with Princess Eugenie copying the carriage ride of Harry and Meghan: "Displeased at their failure to stand up when he entered the room, Andrew apparently said, 'Let's try that again shall we?'"

But when it was announced that the princess wanted to take a ride around town in the same carriage that Meghan chose, some were incredulous.

“But that turned to astonishment when it was announced she was also planning to have an open-top carriage ride round Windsor—in the same carriage (although along a shorter route) as Harry and Meghan.”

The anti-monarchy group Republic are also questioning the dollar, or pound figure they are being given for the wedding, or at least the amount that is being charged to the British public, and that is £2m. This is sounding sketchy to Republic because a wedding in the same location for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex cost £35m.

Republic says that these figures are not the cost of the events but the cost of security for the events, which makes the number sound even more impractical. They believe that the royal family cannot be trusted to give a full accounting of any gathering.

“The royals have shown time and time again that they can’t keep their royal wedding spending in check. Republic is calling on the government to publish a report of all costs to taxpayers so we know exactly how our money is being spent.”