Heidi Klum Kisses Boyfriend Tom Kaulitz In Latest Instagram Photo

Heidi showcased her affection for 28-year-old Tom Kaulitz on her Instagram page with a cute pic.

Heidi Klum shared a sweet photo of her and her boyfriend, Tom Kaulitz, on her Instagram page. And from the looks of it, the two are still very much happy and in love together. In the picture, Heidi is sneaking a peek at the camera, as she kisses Tom, who has his eyes closed and looks pretty happy. Fans were glad to see the picture, as many commented on how cute the two look. Others slammed Heidi for dating such a younger guy, since he’s 17 years younger than her.

Kaulitz is the guitarist for the band Tokio Hotel, and he’s been dating Heidi since March. It’s also notable that Tom’s divorce from ex-Ria Sommerfeld was finally completed in August 2018, so Heidi is not dating a married man anymore according to the Blast. But that’s not to say that Tom left his ex to be with Heidi. He and Ria filed for divorce back in 2016, so he had a break before getting together with the supermodel.

The happy couple was seen making out all over the place during their vacation to Sardinia, when they attended the UNICEF Gala in Porto Cervo. During the event, Heidi wore a gorgeous Azzaro gown with a deep-V neck and a maxi-cut. Tom sported some white pants, a white tank, and light grey blazer with sneakers, according to the Daily Mail.

And while some have criticized Heidi and Tom’s relationship for their 17-year age gap, Klum has spoken out and said that she doesn’t care what other people have to say, detailed News.

“My boyfriend is many years younger than me, and lots of people are questioning that and asking about it… That’s really the only time when age seems to be shoved in my face and I have to give an answer for it.”

She also explained why she wasn’t going to take any time to brood on others’ criticism.

“I don’t really think about it that much otherwise. You have to just live a happy life without worrying too much about what people think because worrying is only going to give you more wrinkles.”

The happy couple also headed to Burning Man in early September, where they celebrated Tom’s 29th birthday, described the Daily Mail. The pair met up with Tom’s identical twin brother Bill, who’s a singer for Tokio Hotel.

Klum recently announced that she’s leaving Project Runway after 16 seasons, which caused quite a stir at New York Fashion Week.