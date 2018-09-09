Meghan Is Banned From Wearing This Fashion Item Until After 6 P.M.

One of the royals' many fashion protocols means that Meghan is not allowed to wear this one fashion item until after 6pm.

While there are several royal protocols when it comes to fashion, there’s one that’s based on time. That means that Meghan or any of the other royals are banned from wearing this one iconic item until after 6 p.m, and that’s the tiara, detailed the Mirror.

Tiaras are perhaps one of the most iconic and symbolic pieces of jewelry that a royal woman could wear. Regular people wear tiaras typically only for weddings, and even for royals, tiaras are reserved for special occasions only.

Plus, not every royal is just allowed to wear a tiara. For example, Meghan is allowed to do so, but Princess Eugenie and Beatrice are not. It’s because royal protocol says that women should be married before they wear one, so it won’t be long before Eugenie is finally allowed to sport some sparkle with a tiara, according to Refinery29. The reason behind that was explained by royal expert Geoffrey Munn.

“The tiara has its roots in classical antiquity and was seen as an emblem of the loss of innocence to the crowning of love. One of the mainstays of European royalty and aristocracy is to do what you have always done and formal dress, jewelry, and tiaras are just part of this.”

So that’s why there’s such a drama and romance associated with the tiara, which certainly gives any royal woman wearing one an extra touch of elegance and grace.

Meghan was spotted with a tiara on her wedding day, when she sported Queen Mary’s diamond tiara from 1932. The beautiful tiara has diamonds and platinum, and its design was based on the centerpiece brooch that Princess Mary was gifted for her wedding, according to Vogue. The brooch itself is actually from 1893.

But even with all of the protocol surrounding tiaras, it sounds like Eugenie and Beatrice could have worn tiaras if they really, really wanted to, said Marie Clarie. However, such an act would likely have provoked tons of criticism, considering the two haven’t yet “earned the right” to sport one.

While the tiaras that Meghan and Kate Middleton wore on their wedding are highly recognizable, there are also other styles of tiaras that mimic the crown shape. This includes the George IV State Diadem and The Girls of Great Britain and Ireland Tiara, described Marie Clarie. The former is from the 1800s and is bedazzled with 1,333 diamonds. The latter is from 1893 and has been pictured in banknotes making it a familiar tiara for British citizens.