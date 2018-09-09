‘Pretty Little Liars’ Actress Janel Parrish Marries Boyfriend Chris Long In Hawaiian Wedding

The couple began dating in 2016 and got engaged in 2017

Janel Parrish, known for her role as the devious Mona Vanderwaal in Pretty Little Liars, officially became a married woman after saying “I do” to her boyfriend of two years, Chris Long, in a beautiful Hawaiian wedding, per Us Weekly.

In real life, Parrish, 29, is nothing like her troubled PLL character, as she gathered with her family and friends in Hawaii, which is where she is originally from, on Saturday to marry the man of her dreams.

“We feel so lucky we found each other in this crazy world. Marrying my dream man in my home of Hawaii surrounded by family and friends was a dream,” she told the media outlet.

Parrish and Long’s wedding really was an intimate affair as Parrish’s sister was the maid of honor and Long’s brother officiated the ceremony. The couple exchanged vows, which they wrote themselves. Even the wedding tune that played while Parrish walked down the aisle was special, as the song was personally written by Parrish for her longtime love.

The menu for the evening consisted of “fish, bacon smoked macaroni and cheese, fried rice, Hawaiian sherbet and buttercream cake”.

While it is not known if Parrish’s PLL co-stars Ashley Benson, Lucy Hale, Shay Mitchell, Troian Bellisario and Sasha Pieterse were in attendance on her and Long’s special day, PLL creator, Marlene King, was, as was Brendan Robinson, who portrayed the role of Lucas in the series.

The To All the Boy I’ve Loved Before actress gushed about her beau in August, referring to him as “my best friend in the entire world”.

“He just is my person. My soul knows him, I feel like. He’s my best friend in the entire world. And no matter what, if I’m having the worst day ever, I feel like I have somebody who understands me. And even if he doesn’t quite understand me at that moment, he tries to. And that feels so nice.”

Parrish and Long began dating in September 2016 and got engaged October 23, 2017. Prior to celebrating their union, the couple celebrated their two-year anniversary last Monday.

Parrish is set to reprise her role as Mona Vanderwaal in the PLL spin-off series, Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, alongside Pieterse, who will reprise her role as Alison DiLaurentis. It has been reported that a couple of the original show’s cast members will join the show as directors.

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists is scheduled to premiere on Freeform on May 13, 2019.

Congratulations to the happy couple!