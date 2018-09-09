Watch Houston Texans Vs. New England Patriots Live Stream: NFL Week 1, Start Time, Preview, Watch Live Online

The Houston Texans open the season with a trip to New England to face the AFC Champion Patriots and Tom Brady, who beings his campaign for a sixth Super Bowl ring.

The AFC Champion New England Patriots finally end what was certainly their most tumultuous offseason during Bill Belichick’s tenure as head coach when they open the 2018 National Football League season against an opponent with high expectations in the Houston Texans who welcome back quarterback Deshaun Watson. The former Clemson University quarterback appeared headed for a Rookie of the Year season last year when as Fansided recounts, an ACL tear in a Week Seven game against the Seattle Seahawks ended his season and with it, Houston’s hopes for another playoff run — hopes they expect to rekindle when they take on Tom Brady and company in a game that will live stream from Gillette Stadium.

The New England offseason got off to a rocky start when Belichick faced — and refuse to answer — questions about why he benched his regular starting quarterback Malcolm Butler for all four quarters of Super Bowl 52, which the Patriots ended up losing to the Philadelphia Eagles 41-33 — a benching that not even Brady could explain, as CBS Sports reported.

Soon after the Super Bowl, Butler left the Patriots as a free agent and inked a five-year, $61.25 million deal with the Tennessee Titans, as SpoTrac.com records.

Adding to the controversy, Brady will play the first four games of the season without his favorite target, wide receiver Julian Edelman, who as The Boston Globe reported, tested positive for a performance enhancing drug and was slapped with a four game suspension.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady continues to play at 41 years old. Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

Las Vegas oddsmakers have installed Brady and the Patriots as six-point home favorites, according to the New England sports site NESN.com, which also notes that the Texans have not won a single game in six tries in the Patriots home stadium, since the inception of the Texans’ franchise in 2002. In fact, in their last nine overall games against Houston, out of 10 total, the Patriots have put at least 27 points on the board every time.

