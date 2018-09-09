NBA Trade Rumors: Anthony Davis Firing His Agent Sends Message To Lakers And Celtics, Per ‘Daily Star’

Rumor has it that one of the greatest players in the NBA may soon be on the move.

For years, there have been rumors that Anthony Davis will be traded away from the New Orleans Pelicans and the NBA will lose its collective mind. Well, the rumors have now started up again after the young superstar parted ways with his longtime agent and is searching for a new one. Due to the fact that he may end up going with the current agent of LeBron James, there is speculation that Davis may be on his way to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Then again, as reported by the Daily Star, he could also be on his way to the Boston Celtics in a trade as well.

The 25-year-old NBA All-Star is said to be the subject of trade talks once again, and the report even states that the New Orleans Pelicans are running out of options. Davis is under contract until after the 2019-2020 season, and he isn’t expected to exercise an option for the next year, which would pay him $28.7 million.

With Davis firing his agent, Thad Foucher, ESPN reported that paperwork must be filed with the players’ union and then there needs to be a waiting period of 15 days. According to league sources, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, the agent for LeBron James, is the leading candidate to replace Foucher.

Anthony Davis reportedly leaning towards joining Rich Paul — LeBron James representative. Let the L.A. speculation commence. https://t.co/io3MP7nEKI — Oleh Kosel (@OlehKosel) September 8, 2018

Of course, the idea that the agent of LeBron James may end up representing Anthony Davis has started up rumors of the NBA star leaving New Orleans. In order for that to happen anytime within the next two seasons, it would have to be by trade and the Pelicans organization would demand a lot in return.

Still, fans are going to start wondering if it is Los Angeles where Anthony Davis truly wants to be. Earlier this summer, Davis bought a $7.5 million home right outside of Los Angeles and that sparked rumors that he would end up with the Lakers.

Now, he’s likely signing James’ agent to represent him, and rumors now state that this move means he wants to be a Laker. Again, though, it would take a big trade package for the New Orleans Pelicans to ever agree to deal Davis away, and the Lakers may not be the team with the most to offer.

The Boston Celtics have been linked to Davis in NBA trade rumors for a long time, and once again, they have plenty to give in return. It all just depends on if a team is willing to pay a high price for him now or if they’d prefer to wait until he is a free agent in a couple of years.

For the record, Anthony Davis won't be a free agent until the summer of 2020 at the earliest, when he has a Player Option. Lakers will need a new contract for Ingram that summer. Have LeBron under contract then + team options on Lonzo, Moe, Kuz, Hart, Svi. Bonga non-guaranteed — Trevor Lane (@Trevor_Lane) September 8, 2018

Unless the L.A. Lakers, the Boston Celtics, or some other NBA team come through with a mega offer, Anthony Davis is going to be playing in New Orleans this season. The Pelicans organization has done a good job of building a strong team around the young superstar, and it’s hard to think that they will just trade him away. Stranger things have happened, but the rumors are going to persist until a move actually takes place, if it ever does.