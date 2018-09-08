Netflix Released ‘Atypical’ Season 2 Yesterday

Here's everything you need to know about the new season of 'Atypical.'

Season 2 of Netflix Original series Atypical is here. As What’s On Netflix reminds us, the streaming giant dropped the second season into their streaming library yesterday. Unfortunately, also per the Netflix fan site, it is too soon to tell whether the series will be renewed for a third season.

A renewal for a Season 3 is a decision that will depend on subscribers’ reception of the second season and overall ratings. For the most part, Season 1 of the series received positive ratings from critics. So, fans of the series are hopeful for the best. If Netflix decides to renew for a Season 3, the streaming giant would likely keep to their release schedule and drop the new season in fall of next year.

As fans of the series recall, Season 1 of the series hit Netflix in August of 2017 and Season 2 dropped yesterday.

What is Atypical About?

For those who are unfamiliar with this particular Netflix Original, the series focuses on the life of Sam Gardner (played by Keir Gilchrist). Sam is an 18-year-old senior in high school with autism. The series focuses on some of the unique challenges of being a boy becoming a man while being on the spectrum. The series highlights that while Sam does have autism, he is still a teenage boy with teenage boy desires.

Season 2 of 'Atypical' is dropping on Netflix tomorrow ???? pic.twitter.com/WtitIBzjlf — LADbible (@ladbible) September 7, 2018

Atypical also shines a spotlight on family dynamics in an autism household as well as some of the unique problems the family of a child with autism sometimes struggle with.

What is Season 2 About?

According to Bustle, viewers will see a shift in Season 2. While the shift doesn’t take away from Sam and his struggles, the shift does offer some spotlight to the rest of his family. Season 2 heavily focuses on change as every member of Sam’s family is growing and developing toward something new.

Sam relates to the changes in his family by comparing them to how birds migrate. Unfortunately for Sam, any type of change is particularly difficult for someone on the spectrum. So, a large portion of Season 2 focuses on his characters struggle to cope with all of the changes. The trailer of Season 2, which can be viewed at the top of this article, suggests Sam may even feel as though his family is migrating away from him.

This season puts a lot of attention on Sam’s sister Casey as her life appears to be spiraling out of control. The season also dedicates time to the conflict and unfaithfulness between Sam’s parents. As those who saw Season 1 recall, Sam’s mother had and affair and his father isn’t handling the affair very well.

#Atypical star Brigette Lundy-Paine on season 2, Casey's sexuality, and the "switch-boom" dance https://t.co/5e5zJi0WSw — Vulture (@vulture) September 7, 2018

“You disgust me,” Doug, Sam’s father, said as he lashed out at Elsa, Sam’s mother, at the end of Episode 1 of Season 2 regarding the affair. Bustle notes the scene is a little hard to watch after Doug’s own transgressions against the family came out toward the end of the first season.