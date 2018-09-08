G-Eazy Breaks Down In Tears During Tribute To Friend Mac Miller

G-Eazy broke down in tears during a concert Friday night.

G-Eazy could not control his emotions over the death of his friend and fellow rapper Mac Miller during a concert in Florida on Friday night, reports the Blast.

Following the untimely demise of 26-year-old Miller, who rose to fame in 2011 with the release of his debut album Blue Slide Park, G-Eazy paid a tribute to his friend at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amp by singing his song “Everything Will Be Okay.” When Miller’s picture was projected on the screen, G-Eazy couldn’t help himself from breaking down onstage.

While he was singing the song, G-Eazy choked up and turned his face away from the audience, even as the crowd tried to cheer him up. After the concert, the “Power” rapper took to Instagram to remember his friend.

“Performed everything will be ok for you tonight and f**kin broke down on stage. Rest peacefully bro, we miss you.”

Miller, whose real name was Malcolm James McCormick, was found unresponsive at his California home on Friday morning, according to BBC. An LA coroner later confirmed that Miller had died after attempts to resuscitate him failed, and although the reason for his death was not announced, it is widely believed that Miller succumbed to a drug overdose. The rapper’s history of substance abuse is well-documented, and he himself was quite candid about trying to overcome his addiction demons in many of his later songs.

Miller had been undergoing an especially rocky time since his much-publicised break-up with singer Ariana Grande, who ended their relationship earlier this year after claiming that it was turning “toxic” for the couple. In May of this year, Miller had been arrested for driving under the influence as well as hit and run, leading fans to blast Grande for his mental state. But Grande refused to take the blame, saying she tried to support Miller’s sobriety but could not play his “mother.”

“I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be,” she had said on social media following his arrest. She has been forced to disable her Instagram’s comments following Miller’s death, with many of his fans venting their anger on her for his apparent overdose.

Along with G-Eazy, several of Miller’s colleagues and celebrities paid tribute to the late singer, including Amber Heard, Chance the Rapper, Lil Xan, among others.

“I don’t know what to say Mac Miller took me on my second tour ever. But beyond helping me launch my career he was one of the sweetest guys I ever knew. Great man. I loved him for real. I’m completely broken. God bless him,” Chance wrote.