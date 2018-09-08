‘The Conners’ New Teaser Released By ABC Reveals Roseanne’s Clan Will Remain On Delaware St.

The 15-second teaser has fans anticipating the return of the sitcom family.

Roseanne Conner’s family will be holding down the fort in her absence. The ABC sitcom clan will remain in their humble abode in Lanford, Illinois without their matriarch when The Conners spinoff premieres next month.

ABC released a new teaser that shows the outside of the familiar Conner house on a snowy, winter morning, with the caption, “714 Delaware St, Lanford, IL. #TheConners.” No characters are shown in the clip, but Carly Simon’s 1972 hit, “Anticipation” plays as the show’s Oct. 16 premiere date is displayed along with the burning question, “What’s Next?”

The new teaser comes one week after a similar clip teasing the Conners’ familiar, afghan draped couch was released with the same soundtrack song.

Earlier this year, when fans last saw Roseanne (Roseanne Barr) and Dan Conner (John Goodman) in what would be the final episode of Roseanne, the family’s basement was flooded and Dan was frantic as he tried to save their family photos and other important items. In an emotional scene, the Conner patriarch, who was forced to hire undocumented immigrants to keep his contracting bids low, told his business partner, Chuck (James Pickens Jr.) he needed to save money to pay for Roseanne’s much-needed knee surgery.

In the episode, “Knee Deep,” Roseanne star John Goodman delivered a dramatic monologue about dealing with tough economic times, telling his pal Chuck, “I got three extra mouths to feed since Darlene moved in. Roseanne started popping pills because we didn’t have the money to fix her knee. And now I’ve got 20 grand in water damage. I spent my whole life hanging on by my fingertips, telling everyone not to worry, that everything was going to be okay because that’s my job. Well, now I can’t promise that anymore, so yeah, it makes me sick but I’m going to do whatever I’ve got to do to take care of my family because I’m old, I’m tired, and I’m not sure how much longer I can hold on.”

Sadly, fans now know that Dan will have to hold on as a single father now that his wife of 40 years won’t appear on The Conners.

The original Roseanne series was canceled in May after star Roseanne Barr made an offensive comment on Twitter aimed at Valerie Jarrett, a former White House aide who worked with President Barack Obama’s administration. After Barr was fired by ABC, she agreed to walk away from all financial and creative rights to The Conners, the proposed spinoff about the iconic TV family.

It has not been confirmed how the Roseanne character will be written out of the spinoff, but Goodman recently strongly hinted that his TV wife will be killed off, telling The Sunday Times his character will “be mopey and sad because his wife’s dead.”

Take a look at the new teaser for The Conners below.

The Conners premieres Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 8/7c on ABC.