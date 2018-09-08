Ariana Grande Shouldn’t Be Blamed For Mac Miller’s Death, Per ‘Cosmopolitan’

While some fans and media outlets are putting the blame on Ariana for Mac Miller's death, 'Cosmopolitan' is ready to stop the madness.

Mac Miller’s tragic death has left fans and people in the music industry reeling. But worst of all, many people have decided to point the finger at his ex-Ariana Grande as the reason for his suspected overdose. But Cosmopolitan made some important points and put some big media outlets on blast. In particular, the publication highlighted TMZ, Daily Mail, and Hollywood Life’s coverage of Miller’s death, and shamed them for blaming Ariana. And it’s not just media outlets that are guilty of pointing fingers, but also fans too. It’s even led to Ariana disabling her comments section of her Instagram during this horribly tragic time.

Cosmopolitan added that Mac Miller had drug abuse issues long before he dated Ariana, and that the musician’s cause of death is only suspected to be an overdose and not yet confirmed. In fact, the publication noticed that TMZ updated their article to soften the blame on Ariana. In a first draft, they said that “Miller has had trouble recently with substance abuse…in the wake of his breakup with Ariana Grande.” However, the current draft says that “Miller has battled substance abuse issues for years… something that came up again in the wake of his breakup with Ariana Grande.”

Meanwhile, instead of focusing on Ariana, Cosmopolitan would like to address the main issue at hand, which is substance abuse. And Miller was fairly open about his struggles, even saying the following in 2013.

“Drugs are dangerous, dude. But they’re awesome. Just dangerous. Drugs are not like a new thing. Especially with me, I’ve been doing drugs since I was fifteen.”

And in 2016, Mac said the following during an interview, according to Blavity.

“I’d rather be the corny white rapper than the drugged-out mess who can’t even get out of his house. Overdosing is just not cool. There’s no legendary romance: you don’t go down history because you overdose. You just die.”

The tragedy of his suspected overdose is just compounded by these clips. Miller is known to have abused drugs like promethazine, codeine, and cocaine, detailed People. He once said in 2013 that he was mixing promethazine and codeine, but that it left him “lost.”

However in 2014, Miller said that he was only smoking cigarettes, and was “way healthier.” Later in 2016, Mac said that he would “never stop” with his drug use, but said he was “in control of my life.”

And while the exact details of Ariana and Mac’s breakup are only known to the two of them, many people believe that his drug use was one of the reasons that they split.