Kourtney And Khloe Kardashian Worried That Kanye West’s Pornhub Job Will Hurt Family’s Brand, Per ‘HL’

Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian are allegedly worried about Kanye West’s new affiliation with the website Pornhub.

According to a Sept. 7 report by Hollywood Life, Kim Kardashian’s husband, Kanye West, recently partnered with the adult film website as an co-creative director for the first awards ceremony in L.A., and Kim’s sisters, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, are said to be upset by the situation, and believe that it may hurt the famous family’s brand.

“Khloe and Kourtney love Kanye, love his music, his shoes, his fashion, everything he does, but when they found out he was the creative director for a porn awards show, they became alarmed,” an insider revealed.

The source went on to say that Kourtney and Khloe are confused about why Kanye would want to be affiliated with the adult website, and the awards show, and believe that the decision reflects badly on the entire Kardashian family.

“They just don’t really understand why Kanye would want to be a part of a porn awards show. The Grammys, or any other more respectable award show, would make the sisters feel so much more comfortable. They fear Kanye’s choices could reflect badly on their whole family brand and possibly even hurt Kim in the long run. They’re wondering what wild choice Kanye will make next. Khloe even jokingly asked if he’s going to start directing in or starring in porn films next,” the source stated.

Meanwhile, the insider says that Kim Kardashian isn’t bothered by Kanye West’s involvement with the website. In fact, she has “always been inspired” by the rapper’s creativity. Kardashian was said to be taken aback by West’s decision to partner with the site, but “not shocked” by the news.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, this isn’t the first time that Kourtney and Khloe have been confused by Kanye’s actions. Recently, West released his song, “XTCY,” which has lyrics that state that the rapper would “smash” all four of his sisters-in-law, including Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Although, Kanye West claimed that the lyrics were “all in good fun,” it seems that the Kardashian/Jenner family was a bit stunned by his words, and “shocked that he would sexualize them like that,” an insider previously told Radar Online.

Fans can see more of Khloe, Kourtney, and Kim Kardashian’s thoughts about what’s going on in their lives when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on the E! Network.