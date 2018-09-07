Mac Miller Was Supposed To Shoot A New Video On The Day He Died

The rapper was reportedly set to start working on the video for the song 'Conversation Pt. 1' when he suddenly passed away.

Mac Miller’s death comes just one month after the release of his fifth studio album, Swimming. Miller was found dead on Sept. 7 in his California home at age 26 of an apparent drug overdose, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Now, fans are mourning the loss of the rapper and the unfinished business he left behind.

In addition to his recent album, Miller had a tour planned to start at the end of October. The rapper even tweeted about the tour just hours before his death, telling fans, “I just wanna go on tour.”

“Imma just pull up to the venue 2 months early and start soundchecking,” Miller added in the comments. “The show is going to be special every night. I wish it started tomorrow.”

Sadly, fans won’t see the tour — or the music video he had been planning to shoot at the time of his death. After Mac Miller’s sudden death was announced, famed jeweler Ben Baller tweeted that he was supposed to work with Miller on a video on the same day. Ben Baller is the bling king behind some of the most iconic chains worn in the hip-hop world, designing pieces for Kanye West, Snoop Dogg, Drake, Lil Uzi Vert, and more. He also had a special connection with Mac Miller.

“OMG. I was just with you 2 days ago. Wtf???????” Ben Baller wrote after Miller’s death news broke. “We was supposed to shoot your video today!!?! RIP Mac Miller!”

In addition, Chicago video director and Lyrical Lemonade founder Cole Bennett confirmed he was about to work on a music video with Miller, tweeting, “I was just talking to u last night… We were supposed to shoot the ‘Conversation’ video on Wednesday. I love you, thank you for changing my life. RIP.”

Mac Miller has reportedly died at the age of 26: https://t.co/frFLmJWfjt — JustJared.com (@JustJared) September 7, 2018

The three-and-a-half minute song “Conversation Pt. 1” appears on Miller’s Swimming album. Because Miller’s died before shooting the “Conversation” video, his final music video during his lifetime will be for the song “Self Care.” As the Inquisitr previously reported, the eerie video released in August showed the rapper buried in a casket where he carves the Latin phrase “Memento mori” into the casket, which is translated as “Remember that you have to die.”

Mac Miller’s debut album, Blue Slide Park, topped the Billboard charts when it was released in 2011. His second album, Watching Movies With The Sound Off, dropped in 2013. His other albums were GO:OD AM (2015) and The Divine Feminine (2016). Miller also released dozens of mixtapes, EP singles, and an album for iTunes, but with his shocking death, Swimming will forever hold a special place in fans’ hearts.

You can hear the audio to Mac Miller’s “Conversation Pt. 1” below.