Mac Miller’s Brother, Miller McCormick, Designed His ‘GO:OD AM’ Album Cover

Mac Miller is survived by his brother, Miller McCormick.

Rapper Mac Miller, found dead in his San Fernando Valley home in California of a reported drug overdose, is survived by his brother Miller McCormick.

For the most part, Mac’s brother Miller appears to live a pretty shielded and private life – keeping most of his personal information away from mainstream media. An article posted on Green Label, however, reveals the rapper’s brother played a key role in his GO:OD AM album.

As a photographer, illustrator, and graphic designer, his brother Miller was in charge of all the art for the album.

The McCormick brothers were raised in Pittsburgh under the watchful eyes of their architect father, Mark, and their photographer mother, Karen. Their mother was of Jewish faith and their father was of Christian. The brothers grew up celebrating Jewish holidays with their family, reports Heavy. According to Complex, Mac even claimed to be the “coolest Jewish rapper” during an interview once.

According to Miller’s LinkedIn page, Mac’s brother currently resides in Los Angeles, California pursuing a career in marketing and advertising. He graduated from Penn State in 2012 with a Bachelor of Art’s degree.

He’s maintained a position as a junior designer for a company called Chandelier Creative for just shy of a year. Miller also worked as a design intern for Actual Size Creative for seven months, AccuWeather for eight months, and Belle & Wissell, Co. for five months.

While McCormick does have a small public-facing social media presence, he does not appear to be very active. His Twitter account, for example, was created in 2011 and has over 6,000 followers. It, however, does not have any tweets on his profile. While his Instagram profile does have 12,500 followers and just shy of 350 posts, he hasn’t posted anything on his profile since the beginning of April.

In an attempt to reach out to the rapper’s brother, many have taken to the comments of his most recent Instagram post to express their condolences for his loss.

“Sending all love to you and your family. This is crazy like I still don’t believe it,” one user commented. “Your brother is a legend sorry for your loss,” a second chimed in. “Your brother will go down in history. So sorry for your loss man,” a third lamented.

There were even a few individuals who hoped the news of Mac’s death wasn’t true.

“I’m really hoping that this news is not real. If it is I’m so sorry for your loss, my heart and soul is with your family. I know what it’s like to love a brother, especially a younger brother, I’m sorry Miller.”

As previously reported by Inquisitr, the Pittsburgh rapper was 26-years-old at the time of his death.