Watch New Zealand Vs. Argentina Live Stream: Rugby Championship Match Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online

The Argentina Pumas will try for what would be one of the biggest upsets in history when they travel to New Zealand to face the All Blacks on Saturday.

Argentina will try to defeat the reigning World Cup champion New Zealand All Blacks for the first time in 27 attempts, according to Reuters, when the two nations meet in Round Three of the 2018 Rugby Championship. in a match that will be live streamed on Saturday from Nelson, New Zealand.

In fact, Los Pumas has managed a draw with New Zealand only one time in their 26 previous meetings, when the two met in Buenos Aires in 1985, The New Zealand Herald recounts. That match ended all knotted up at 21-21, when Argentina’s all-time great Hugo Porta scored four penalties and three drop goals to equal the All Blacks’ tally of four tries.

But otherwise, New Zealand has dominated in years past, sweeping both Rugby Championship matches in 2017, giving All Blacks coach Steve Hansen the chance to build his team’s depth by giving playing time to a number of new and rarely seen players — including 24-year-old fly-half Richie Mo’unga of Canterbury-based Crusaders. According to The Independent, this marks the newcomer’s first “Test” start.

Mo’unga, 24, has “emerged as the standout 10 in New Zealand,” over the last Super Rugby season, according to Sky Sports. He will be attempting to fill the show of the man All Blacks star who has won the World Rugby Player of the Year award two-yers running, according to World Rugby, Beauden Barrett.

Richie Mo’unga of the Super Rugby side Crusaders gets his first All Blacks Test start on Saturday. Phil Walter / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of the New Zealand vs. Argentina Saturday Rugby Championship match, be sure to check out the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. New Zealand Standard Time on Saturday, September 8. The match will take place at Trafalgar Park in Nelson, New Zealand, which holds 18,000 seats.

In the United States, that start time will be 3:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 12:30 a.m. Pacific. Fans in the United Kingdom can log in to the live stream at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Despite their total dominance over Argentina, the All Blacks vow that they are not taking the 2018 edition of Los Pumas lightly.

“The thing about the Pumas is you can never underestimate them. Back in 2012 or the year before their scrum went to another level and I probably didn’t give them the respect they deserved and I paid for it,” says New Zealand prop Owen Franks, as reported by the The New Zealand Herald.

Watch All Blacks Captain Kieran Read discuss New Zealand’s prospects for Saturday’s match against Argentina in the video below.

To watch a free live stream of the New Zealand vs. Argentina clash, use the stream provided by ESPN+, the online subscription sports network of ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network is available with a subscription fee of $4.99 per month, but comes with a seven-day free trial. If the trial is canceled before the week long period, rugby fans can watch the All Blacks vs. Los Pumas showdown at no charge.

In New Zealand, Sky Sports will have the Rugby Championship live stream. In the United Kingdom, the match will also stream live via Sky Sports’ NOW TV service.