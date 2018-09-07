Google To Launch Latest Pixel Phones On October 9 At NYC Hardware Event

Google has sent out invites confirming the date and location of its annual hardware event. It will take place on Oct. 9 in New York City.

The invite came with an animated gif of the “I <3 NY” phrase. CNET said that this is the kind of flashy invitation that tech companies send when they are introducing something big. “I <3 NY” has the numeral 3 in the heart, subtly suggesting that the event will launch the latest Pixel phones: Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.

Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are the third generation of Google’s Pixel line, which was first introduced in 2016. The two devices may no longer be a secret this time since their photos have leaked out several times over the last few weeks.

Inquisitr has reported of a Pixel 3 XL that was left by somebody working at Google at the back of a Lyft vehicle. The driver managed to take some photos of the phone before returning this to the owner. The images were then shared online. Another Inquisitr report was of an anonymous user who shared images of Google Pixel 3 on Reddit. Consumers now have an idea of the features of Google’s Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.

Michele Tantussi / Getty Images

“Both devices are expected to get some design tweaks, including a somewhat controversial large notch on the Pixel 3 XL and a glass back for wireless charging on both devices,” The Verge said. “Each of the Pixel devices will also have dual front-facing cameras and a single rear camera.”

Despite the leaks, Google’s new Pixel phones are not yet official. Their debut, which is expected to take place at the NYC event, will clear speculations and confirm pricing and availability.

There may be other surprises at the hardware event as well. Google also announced new products, which include the Google Home Mini and Max, Pixelbook, Clips, and Pixel Buds at last year’s October event. The company may launch an alleged Echo Show rival, and some Android Wear watches.

Google, however, will not likely release a Google Pixel Watch. The company has already said that it won’t release its own smartwatch this year.

“To think of a one-size-fits-all watch, I don’t think we’re there yet,” Google’s director of engineering for Wear OS Miles Barr said in an interview with Tom’s Guide. “Our focus is on our partners for now.”

Google’s NYC event will start at 11 a.m. Eastern time. The presentations will be live-streamed by Made by Google on YouTube.