‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Friday, September 7: Jack Renews His Search, While Lily Cries

Jack wants to know which man is his biological father, but will Dina be able to tell him?

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, September 7, brings a renewed search for the truth, some limit pushing, and a stunning new reality.

Jack (Peter Bergman) takes action about finding his biological father, according to She Know Soaps. Once Jack got proof that Phillip Chancellor wasn’t his father, his search took a bit of a back seat for a while so that he could start up Black Horse with Nick (Joshua Morrow). Now Jack’s moving back into the Abbott mansion with his brother, Billy (Jason Thompson), and Billy’s girlfriend and Jack’s ex-wife, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni). Plus, his mother’s situation is getting worse by the day, and if he waits too long, the truth may be lost forever.

He puts his head together with Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) to see if they can figure out which remaining man from the picture that Dina (Marla Adams) had saved in her safety deposit box is his biological father. While Abby has an inspiration, it turns out that it doesn’t lead to anything. Meanwhile, Jack sometimes wants to be mad at Dina, but he’s mostly just sad about the entire situation.

Meanwhile, Billy pushes his luck with gambling. Phyllis goes with him to Las Vegas, but in an effort to rein him in, she put together a spreadsheet of all his competitors and then lets him know she would not be sad if pulls out. Of course, she’s talking to Billy, and he has no plans of leaving without gambling in the game. After all, he’s “new Billy,” and he knows where to draw the line when it comes to risk and gaming.

Phyllis admits that she’s not a fan of gambling because she likes to be in control too much. Ultimately, Billy wins the first round, but instead of bowing out, he pushes things and makes plans to join the group again. If he’s not careful, Billy may end up betting and losing “Jaboat” again. At least, that’s what Sinead wants to see. Speaking of Sinead, Phyllis doesn’t trust her and wonders why Billy gambling is so important to her.

Finally, after putting on a brave face for the twins during their first visit with her at the prison, Lily (Christel Khalil) is comforted by Cane (Daniel Goddard). She tells the kids about how it has a chapel, a library, and a few nice inmates, but when she leaves, she confesses to Cane that she has a target on her back. Because Lily is a “spoiled rich girl,” the other inmates have it out for her. She cries with Cane, and unfortunately, Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry) notices.