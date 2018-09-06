Dolly Parton Pays Tribute To Burt Reynolds

The legendary singer and actress remembers her 'favorite sheriff.'

Actor Burt Reynolds passed away on Thursday at the age of 82. As Hollywood mourns the legendary actor, several of his friends and colleagues have shared photos and memories of the Deliverance actor. According to People, one of those friends is Dolly Parton, who starred with Reynolds in the 1982 film The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.

In the film, Reynolds plays Sheriff Ed Earl Dodd, while Parton plays Miss Mona, the madam of a brothel called the Chicken Ranch. Sheriff Dodd and Miss Mona had an affair in the film. The pair sings a duet of Parton’s classic song “Sneakin’ Around With You.”

Parton, 72, tweeted after learning of Reynolds’ passing. The tweet featured a screenshot from the film of the pair holding hands and a caption that described Parton’s feelings of sorrow after learning of Reynolds’ death.

Reynold’s death was announced by his manager, Erik Kritzer. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Reynolds had been struggling with his health for several years. Recently, it was noted that the actor, once known for his rugged good looks and hirsute body, had to use a cane or a wheelchair to get around. He had allegedly been battling heart disease and arthritis.

Despite this, Reynolds continued to work. According to Collider, the actor was slated to star in Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming film, Once Upon a Time In Hollywood. The actor was not scheduled to start shooting his scenes for several weeks. The film, which is set in 1969, will follow two actors trying to make it in Hollywood during the summer of the Tate-LaBianca murders at the hands of the Manson Family. Reynolds was cast as George Spahn, the owner of the Spahn Ranch where the Manson family lived that summer. According to Reynolds’ niece, Nancy Lee Hess, Reynolds “was looking forward to working with Quentin Tarantino, and the amazing cast that was assembled.”

Reynolds’ career spanned multiple decades. His breakout role was the television show Gunsmoke in 1962. After starring in several television shows, Reynolds delivered a star turn as Lewis Medlock in the 1972 movie, Deliverance. From there, Reynolds was cast in a slew of feature films including The Longest Yard, Smokey and the Bandit, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, and All Dogs Go To Heaven. He received an Academy Award nomination for best supporting actor for the 1997 film Boogie Nights.

Reynolds is survived by his adult son, Quinton Anderson Reynolds who he adopted with his ex-wife, Loni Anderson.