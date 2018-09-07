‘Teen Mom OG’: Cheyenne Floyd Officially Joins The Cast

Teen Mom OG is getting yet another new cast member. The MTV series has officially announced the addition of former Are You The One? and The Challenge Star, Cheyenne Floyd, to the cast.

According to a Sept. 6 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Teen Mom OG recently announced that Sarah Palin’s daughter, Bristol Palin, would also be joining the cast. This week, Cheyenne Floyd was revealed to be the fifth member of the gang.

“I think that there was a lot of questions regarding my pregnancy from the beginning when I got pregnant. It will be interesting to now tell people what actually happened. Everybody knows that Cory [Wharton] didn’t find out about Ryder until she was 6 months and now everyone’s questions will get answered as to what actually happened,” Cheyenne says of what fans can expect of her time on Teen Mom OG.

In addition, Cheyenne claims that she and her ex, Cory Wharton, get along very well, and that they are trying hard to have a successful co-parenting relationship.

“Cory and I get along very well. We put Ryder first and we’ve worked out a beautiful co-parenting relationship. Of course every relationship has its ups and downs but we’ve worked out our kinks and we’re learning how to do it day by day, how to get along. We’re trying to figure it out.”

As many fans will remember, Farrah Abraham was fired from Teen Mom OG last season after she refused to end her involvement in the adult film industry. Abraham, who had cut off all contact with her co-stars by that time, was let go from the show, and ultimately replaced by two new cast members.

Last year, Teen Mom 2 added Briana DeJesus as its fifth cast member, and it seemed that MTV wanted five girls to balance out Teen Mom OG as well. Although Cheyenne Floyd and Cory Wharton were rumored to be joining the cast well before Bristol Palin was announced, the network played up Palin joining the series via social media and in a new commercial.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Cheyenne and Cory were not happy about the media attention Bristol’s casting was getting, while MTV stayed quiet about their involvement in the show.

“Cory believes MTV is shutting out their family,” a source told Radar Online on August 22. Wharton later tweeted “out with the old, in with the new,” before deleting his comment.

Teen Mom OG will return to MTV later this year with the brand new cast members.